Skincare from Liz Earle

Superskin™ Advanced Firming Serum-in-Moisturiser (Boxed)

Liz Earle is one of my favourite brands and what I love about their Superskin range is that Liz Earle don’t believe in the idea of ‘anti-ageing’ instead, their attitude is that their Superskin range is pro-age, created with powerful botanical ingredients that will support you and your skin at every life stage. Now that really works for me and I agree with that attitude as I am sure you will too.

This Advanced Firming Serum-in-Moisturiser instantly hydrates. In just two weeks your skin will feel more resilient, firmer and rejuvenated and you will notice that the appearance of wrinkles and wrinkles are reduced. This is such a luxurious formula that combines a serum with a moisturiser and its key botanicals are Acacia tree extract, the plant-based alternative to collagen, combined with rosehip oil and linseed extract which helps your skin to feel more hydrated, elastic, hydrated and look more sculpted. I hope you will find as I did that your skin feels more resilient, firmer and rejuvenated and the appearance of deep lines and wrinkles are reduced after just two weeks.​ Collagen depleted skin feels more elastic and looks more sculpted which is what we are all looking for. The final plus point is that this Advanced Firming Serum-in-Moisturiser is suitable for all skin types.

Just pat a small amount of cream onto your cleansed and toned skin using your fingertips. Then gently massage over your face and neck using slow sweeping strokes.

Size & Price: 50ml/£49.00 | Visit: lizearle.com

Superskin Advanced Nourishing Cleansing Balm (Boxed)

You can experience nourished skin and the look of youthful volume when you use this Superskin Advanced Nourishing Cleansing Balm. With Acacia tree extract, the plant-based alternative to collagen, which helps to improve the look and feel of your skin that’s experienced collagen loss. Infused with pomegranate, rosehip & cranberry oils, this balm reveals skin which looks instantly hydrated and visibly transforms the appearance of your skin after two weeks. Suitable for all skin types.

To use just warm a pea-sized amount between your palms and massage over your face, neck and décolletage. Moisten your finger tips to emulsify the balm into a milk. This cleanser comes with a lovely cleansing cloth so you can easily remove the balm when you have dampened the cloth in warm water. It is suitable for all skin types even if your skin is sensitive.

Superskin Superlip Balm (Boxed)

Superskin Superlip Balm is such an easy way to replenish, nourish and protect your lips from dryness. It leaves lips feeling soothed and conditioned and soon became my favourite lip balm because quite simply, I found it worked wonders for my lips. My lips looked plumper, they felt more conditioned against the dryness which is an ongoing problem for me and so many balms I have tried really haven’t worked very well at all. This balm is powered by ingredients expertly selected for their efficacy including Alaria esculenta and dragon’s blood extracts, plus pomegranate seed oil, argan oil and shea butter to comfort and protect against dryness. Suitable for all skin types.

To use just smooth onto your lips throughout the day, as and when your lips need it.

Superskin™ Advanced Brightening Essence

If you need help to reduce the appearance of dark spots and a product that instantly soothes your skin this is the product for you to try Superskin Advanced Essence. This is a luxurious bi-phase formula that helps to intensively smooth your skin and reduce the look of fine lines, leaving your skin looking more contoured and sculpted. ​Powered by acacia tree extract, the plant-based alternative to collagen, it is combined with pomegranate oil so you’ll see that your skin feels plumper and firmer.

Apply after cleansing but before you moisturise.​ Remember to shake well before use and pour a generous amount onto a recyclable cotton pad, then just sweep over your face and neck and enjoy the results!

Revitalise & Glow Radiance Reveal Night Cream (Boxed)

This is a luxuriously whipped, hard-working night cream, which contains a botanical glow complex and gets to work whilst you sleep to visibly improve your skin’s luminosity, it dramatically brightens & evens your skin tone to reveal visibly rested, renewed & radiant skin by sunrise.

You’ll find that you get brighter & smoother looking skin in 4 weeks and it reduces the appearance of uneven pigmentation and dark spots in 5 days. It was amazing to see how much brighter, more radiant and dewy, plus a much smoother texture. It has a lovely revitalising bergamot scent and has a vegan friendly formula.

Restore & Glow™ Instant Radiance Serum (Boxed)

You can unlock the secret to luminous skin with this wonderful lightweight multi-action serum, which is proven to boost your skin’s radiance instantly and visibly transforming dull, tired-looking skin. You’ll find that imperfections will appear reduced after 28 days whilst you’ll love that this super serum provides long-lasting all day hydration. ​Literally this is the secret to getting a glowing skin in this bottle! I’ve now slipped this into my routine every morning and I am just loving the glow!