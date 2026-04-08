Neom Wellbeing London

Squeeze The Day Reed Diffuser Refill

Regular readers will be aware that I love reed diffusers and I am so pleased that Neom have got refills so I can keep up my reed habit. With a dog in our household I always want to make sure people visiting enjoy a fragrant house not think they’ve entered a dog kennel!!! NEOM got me hooked with their use of Aromatherapy Benefits and their use of 100% Natural Fragrances. NEOM are experts in blending with pure essential oils and they are also safe to use during pregnancy. This diffuser doesn’t just smell beautiful it has been designed to help provide an energising effect. With its ultimate get-up-and-go blast of sharp-sweet citrus zest, cleverly featuring the perfect balance of bitter and tart grapefruit with warm and juicy mandarin. It smells like freshly cut and perfectly ripe citrus fruits, juicy and uplifting. For extra oomph, there’s a subtle ping of cooling eucalyptus that radiates through your space – the greatest of all feel-good scents.

I loved being able to top up my reed diffuser with this uplifting refill, so I could again get a powerful and long-lasting scent experience. NEOM reeds are designed to fill your home with 100% natural fragrances for 12 weeks. So now it is easy to top up your Reed Diffuser with this uplifting Refill and regain that powerful and long-lasting scent experience.

To use, unscrew the NEOM refill and pour it into glass vessel, then insert the reeds. If you prefer a stronger scent then use all the reeds and turn them frequently. If you are refilling with a new NEOM fragrance, then just carefully hand wash the vessel and wipe dry.

Reed diffusers are such a great gift idea!

Real Luxury Hand Wash Refill

This is great news for me as NEOM has put my favourite hand wash, featuring 100% natural fragrances into a 100% recyclable 600ml refill pouch. Refills make such great sense and we should all think seriously about purchasing refills when we can. This has a luxurious formula that cleverly cleanses, softens, and replenishes. It has been blended with 24 essential oils, including lavender, jasmine and sandalwood, it actually smells like an armful of a thousand jasmine blossoms – decadent and indulgent. This is the most glamourous of all the NEOM aromas and in fact was their first ever scent. Real Luxury is an overdose of rich jasmine and it is just as if you’ve brushed past an archway heaving with its fully-opened blossoms, so wonderful. Then a whisper of lavender brings a soul-healing and de-stressing sense of calm, whilst sandalwood a meditative and grounding linger.

To use just twist and remove the pump from your original hand wash bottle and then rinse thoroughly and allow to dry. Then pour the refill directly into the bottle, filling up to the shoulder to leave space for the pump. Securely replace the pump and you’re good to go! I love that it is so useful to be able to re-fill your hand wash bottle. This aroma is luxurious and calming and leaves your hands feeling clean and has a wonderful fragrance.

You can now get your Daily Hand Wash. On Repeat as NEOM have a Subscribe and Save 10%. You can choose from delivery frequency every 4, 8 or 12 weeks and enjoy FREE delivery too.

Taken from their website:

NEOM Wellbeing is a Certified B Corporation. We use only 100% natural fragrances & high levels of natural or naturally derived ingredients. Our products are here to give your wellbeing a boost. Small steps big difference. Committed to making conscious choices in everything we do. Our mission is to supercharge the wellbeing of our communities and planet, leaving both in a better place.

NEOM Wellbeing: Scent To Boost Your Wellbeing

NEOM is here to help you on your wellbeing journey to better sleep, less stress, more energy and a boosted mood through small steps that make a BIG difference.

Our mission is to supercharge the wellbeing of our communities and planet, leaving both in a better place.

The deeply relaxing bath that prepares you for BETTER SLEEP .

. The candle that creates a calm zone and LESS STRESS in your busy family home.

in your busy family home. A shower cleanser that helps you have MORE ENERGY .

. A pure essential oil blend with the power to BOOST YOUR MOOD.

At Neom they believe that small moments can really make a big difference to your daily wellbeing. 100% natural fragrances with true wellbeing benefits to help you sleep better, stress less, boost your energy or lift your mood Supercharge wellbeing with 100% natural fragrances at their heart.

We empower people

Nuture our communities

Respect our planet

Certified B Corporation

NEOM Founder

Meet Nicola Elliott

“After spending seven hectic years working a 60-hour week as a journalist, I really started to feel the effects of a fast-paced life — poor sleep, increased stress and low energy and mood.

It was this that kick-started my own wellbeing journey and led me to creating therapeutic and effective aromatherapy blends using pure and 100% natural essential oils from my very own kitchen.

In 2005, NEOM was born. Launching with four candles made with only 100% natural wax and 100% natural fragrance, I’ve always been a big believer that it’s the small steps that make a big difference when it comes to better wellbeing.”