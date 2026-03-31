Percy & Reed Haircare

Give Me Strength Strengthening Scalp Concentrate

I am a massive fan of Percy & Reed because they have their own professional salon, they are internationally known for red carpet work and fashion shoots etc. So they know what they are talking about and perhaps more importantly they have created their own range to solve problems they see in their salon on a daily basis. Each product works and solves the many hair problems that we all have. The Percy & Reed range is where salon expertise meets science and in their laboratory this proven scalp serum, helps to reduce hair fall whilst promoting new hair growth, giving you stronger and healthier hair. This is such a clever scalp tonic and a must-use one for me. It is powered by Rosemary Oil and creates optimum conditions for your hair health and growth.

Taken from their website:

STRENGTHENS: Leaves hair 3x stronger from the very first use. Powered by Sweet White Lupine protein, rich in peptides and vitamins, to help reinforce the hair fibre and improve resilience from root to tip.

Leaves hair 3x stronger from the very first use. Powered by Sweet White Lupine protein, rich in peptides and vitamins, to help reinforce the hair fibre and improve resilience from root to tip. REDUCES HAIR FALL: 68% less hair fall after just one use. Strengthened strands are less prone to breakage, thanks to the combined action of Sweet White Lupine and Pro-Vitamin B5, which deeply hydrates, boosts elasticity, and helps prevent daily damage.

68% less hair fall after just one use. Strengthened strands are less prone to breakage, thanks to the combined action of Sweet White Lupine and Pro-Vitamin B5, which deeply hydrates, boosts elasticity, and helps prevent daily damage. PROMOTES HAIR GROWTH: Active ingredients Sweet White Lupine and Rosemary Oil encourages cell metabolism and circulation at scalp level, boosting new hair growth, whilst blocking the hormone responsible for hair loss (androgenic alopecia).

Active ingredients Sweet White Lupine and Rosemary Oil encourages cell metabolism and circulation at scalp level, boosting new hair growth, whilst blocking the hormone responsible for hair loss (androgenic alopecia). SCALP CARE: Natural betaine, antioxidants, and soothing Aloe Vera hydrate the scalp, defend against free radicals, and strengthen the scalp barrier, creating the ideal foundation for stronger, healthier hair.

This is a super scalp treatment that is perfume free and infused with a fresh, calming blend of essential oils featuring geranium, orange, rosemary and grapefruit.

This scalp treatment is applied directly onto your scalp, on either dry or freshly washed, damp hair. Just apply 15-20 drops directly onto the scalp and hair line using the dropper. Then be sure to spend time massaging your scalp to distribute the product evenly, this stimulation is also good for your scalp health. Do not rinse. The concentrate dries within 2-5 mins of application. Then dry and style as usual. For best results, use in combination with Give Me Strength Strengthening Shampoo and Conditioner and use after every wash.

I am sure you will find, as I did, that your hair feels much, much stronger after using this strengthening scalp concentrate.

Size & Price: 50ml/regular price £34.00 | Visit: percyandreed.com

I’m No Flake Scalp Soothing Shampoo

This is a dermatologically tested, anti-dandruff shampoo that is laboratory proven to reduce flakes and itchiness for a healthier scalp. Percy & Reed’s salon expertise meets science in this caring shampoo, which works to soothe away signs of scalp stress, relieving any irritation and dryness. Expert ingredients help to purify your scalp by clearing and preventing dandruff, whilst it also balances oil levels for fresh, clean, flake-free results.

Taken from their website:

SOOTHING : A delicate blend of calming ingredients, including aloe vera and chamomile, soothe irritation and deliver vital moisture to dry, itchy scalps.

: A delicate blend of calming ingredients, including aloe vera and chamomile, soothe irritation and deliver vital moisture to dry, itchy scalps. PREVENTATIVE : Innovative ingredient, Dandrilys®, helps to eliminate dandruff, regulate sebum secretion and normalise cell renewal, for a balanced, flake-free scalp. Soothing, anti-inflammatory Piroctone Olamine, helps to keep the scalp clean, preventing flakes and reducing itchiness.

: Innovative ingredient, Dandrilys®, helps to eliminate dandruff, regulate sebum secretion and normalise cell renewal, for a balanced, flake-free scalp. Soothing, anti-inflammatory Piroctone Olamine, helps to keep the scalp clean, preventing flakes and reducing itchiness. GENTLE: The gentle formula is suitable for everyday use on even the most sensitive scalps.

This shampoo is perfume free and infused with a blend of calming essential oils, including bergamot, geranium and petitgrain.

To use, just remove foil seal and apply product to your wet hair and massage with your fingers to create a rich lather. Rinse well then repeat. Follow with the conditioner of your choice. Use daily at first to cleanse your scalp and then at regular intervals as required.

Size & Price: 250ml/regular price £28.00 | Visit: percyandreed.com

I’m No Flake Scalp Soothing Treatment

Percy & Reed’s new Scalp Soothing Treatment is the perfect solution for dry, flaky, irritated, or sensitive scalps. 88% agree their scalp was soothed after just one use and 8/10 agree dandruff was reduced after 2 weeks*.

*Independent user trial of 109 participants.

This is a targeted treatment and combines AHA with an innovative built-in massager to exfoliate the scalp and encourage circulation. Dandrilys® balances oil levels for a healthier scalp, while clearing and preventing flakes. Vitamin E and coconut oil hydrate dry, itchy scalps without residue, whilst natural betaine helps to improve the skin’s moisture barrier. This multi-tasking treatment not only cares for your scalp but also cares for your hair, hydrating strands to leave your locks nourished and lustrous. The treatment is free from sulphates, silicones, gluten and parabens and has been dermatologically tested so it is suitable for sensitive skin.

This treatment has a Vegan friendly formula, its perfume free and infused with a blend of calming essential oils, including bergamot, geranium and petitgrain.

For best results use this treatment after using Percy & Reed’s Scalp Soothing Shampoo and instead of using of using a conditioner. Twist open and squeeze directly onto your scalp. Then use the massager to exfoliate for 3 minutes or more. Spread the remaining treatment from root to ends using your fingers or a comb. Then rinse thoroughly and dry and style as normal.

Size & Price: 150ml/regular price £34.00 | Visit: percyandreed.com

Session Styling Blow Dry Spray

This is Percy & Reed’s lightweight, styling spray that creates the perfect bouncy blow dry and it is ideal for all hair types. It is a pre-blow dry spray that delivers styling control and helps to prevent friction, static and heat damage. Expert ingredients deliver body, shape and flexible hold for long-lasting, salon-worthy style. I loved this product as I found that it did actually add body and hold to my hair whilst protecting my hair from heat damage, this is a great styling staple that you must try.

Taken from their website:

BLOW DRY PERFECTOR : A true multi-tasker this lightweight spray gives shape and body to styles whilst concealing split ends and taming flyaways for a shinier, smoother, sleeker finish.

: A true multi-tasker this lightweight spray gives shape and body to styles whilst concealing split ends and taming flyaways for a shinier, smoother, sleeker finish. STYLING CONTROL : The heat-activated, anti-static mist delivers flexible hold without stiffness, resulting in an easy, speedy blow dry that lasts.

: The heat-activated, anti-static mist delivers flexible hold without stiffness, resulting in an easy, speedy blow dry that lasts. HEAT PROTECTION: In-built heat protection defends strands from damage when styling with heated tools.

This beautiful spray is infused with one of Percy & Reed’s signature scents, A Walk with Nature – which is a gorgeous fragrance. It is an uplifting, floral fragrance that evokes the scent of the British Countryside in bloom, with citrus top notes, floral heart notes and a musky base.

To use, just spray onto towel-dried hair. Spray a few extra pumps into the root area for an extra boost of volume. Then comb through your hair and blow dry your hair in sections as normal.

Size & Price: 150ml/regular price £22.00 | Visit: percyandreed.com