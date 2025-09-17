Sunday Lunch at Blas Restaurant, St Davids

Blas Restaurant at the award-winning Twr y Felin Hotel, St Davids, is delighted to announce the launch of its new Sunday Lunch service, beginning Sunday 5th October.

Sundays are made for slowing down, gathering together, and enjoying good food. At Blas, this philosophy comes to life through a relaxed dining experience that celebrates the finest seasonal Welsh produce.

Served from 12:30 to 2:30 pm, the “Three, Three, Three” menu gives diners the choice of beef, vegetarian, or fish for the main course, complemented by carefully crafted starters and desserts.

Pricing is designed to be flexible:

1 course (main only) – £22

2 courses – £28

3 courses – £35

Head Chef Gareth Evans said:

“We wanted to create a Sunday Lunch that feels both familiar and special – something rooted in Welsh produce and tradition, but with the creativity and refinement that Blas is known for. Whether it’s a simple one-course gathering or the indulgence of three courses, the focus is on flavour, seasonality, and celebrating Sundays together.”

Blas Restaurant, located within Twr y Felin Hotel, a former windmill transformed into a luxury art hotel, is renowned for its contemporary fine dining and the use of local ingredients. The launch of Sunday Lunch adds a new chapter to its offering, inviting both hotel guests and locals to make Blas their Sunday destination.

Event details:

Address – Blas Restaurant, Twr y Felin Hotel, St Davids, Pembrokeshire

Launching Sunday 5th October | Every Sunday thereafter

Bookings:

Call: 01437 725 555

Email: dine@blasrestaurant.com

Website: www.blasrestaurant.com