Students Work with Art School to ‘Dress a Girl Around the World’

Coleg Sir Gâr AS-level textiles students spent a day at the college’s Carmarthen School of Art where they took part in a graduate-led workshop creating garments to be donated to charity.

Around eight students took part in the workshop led by the art school’s fashion degree graduate residents.

The dresses, which they created from scratch, were made for the charity Dress a Girl Around the World which aims to provide new dresses and shorts for children living in poverty in areas such as Nigeria, Syria, Uganda and Cameroon.

In recent years, Carmarthen School of Art have run a few workshops to aid the charity and have adapted heavier materials to suit colder climates for children in countries such as the Ukraine.

Students built on their existing skills and learned about overlocking, sewing pockets, creating an elastic neckline and bias binding.

Tammy Davies, resident fashion graduate at Carmarthen School of Art said:

“It was great to introduce the students to our fashion department and give them an insight into making a complete garment in a day as well as knowing they were going to benefit children living in poverty.”

Lowri Davies, A-level lecturer based at the college’s Graig campus in Llanelli added:

“This was an opportunity for students to learn new skills in a different kind of college environment within the art school’s fashion department. “They all worked hard and really got into the project and the positive motivation of supporting the Dress a Girl Around the World charity made the experience meaningful.”

Yaz Mercan AS-level textiles student said:

“I thoroughly enjoyed the session, particularly learning to do the hemming. It taught me how to finalise an outfit. I felt as though I learnt a lot from it as well as picked up new skills through it. I believe this is a very good asset to my A- level.”

Student Bethan Green added:

“I enjoyed this workshop and particularly enjoyed getting to try different types of machines, especially the overlocking machine.”

Chloe Prosser AS textiles student said she really enjoyed creating the garment and creating something for a good cause.

“I definitely learned that sometimes things take patience and time and that I can’t get everything right straight away every time,” she said. “It gave me an insight to the sort of things they do in the fashion course at Carmarthen School of Art and it was interesting to see all the different machines and the type of spaces they work in and be able to speak to staff about different aspects of fashion that I’m interested in.”

Images: www.flickr.com/photos/colegsirgar/albums/72177720329573605/