Furnishing a Georgian House, Sharing Its Treasures

There is a particular pleasure in furnishing a historic building with objects that belong naturally to its architecture and spirit. At Y Segontiwm, our Georgian townhouse in the heart of Caernarfon, each room has gradually been enriched by the discovery of period antique furniture. We have pieces whose proportions, craftsmanship and patina seem entirely at home within the elegant symmetry and restrained grandeur of the Georgian era. Inspired by the ideals of 18th-century design, where harmony, balance and classical influence were paramount, we have sought out furniture that complements the building’s original character while adding warmth and authenticity to its interiors.

Over time, our search has uncovered more treasures than even five floors can comfortably accommodate. As a result, we are now delighted to offer a selection of substantial and beautifully preserved period pieces for sale, including imposing Welsh dressers, longcase (grandfather) clocks, coffers and other examples of traditional country furniture. These are objects made not only for practical use, but to endure for generations—each carrying the marks of its history and the quiet dignity of honest craftsmanship. In our newly renovated cellar bar, we have period furniture from as early as 17th century juxtaposed against the contemporary paintings on the walls.

Cellar Bar at Y Segontiwm filled with 17th century period furniture

Alongside these Georgian and vernacular antiques, we have developed a growing appreciation for the Arts & Crafts movement, whose principles resonate deeply with our own celebration of creativity and skilled making. Emerging in the late 19th century under the influence of thinkers and designers such as William Morris and John Ruskin, the movement championed the beauty of handmade objects and the importance of materials used with integrity. In our arts space, visitors will find a curated collection of finely worked copper and brass ware from this period—hammered trays, vessels and decorative pieces that reflect a remarkable union of utility and artistry.

Arts & Crafts copper jug with fleur-de-lys embossed design

These objects are more than furnishings; they are part of the atmosphere and story of Y Segontiwm. Whether you are seeking a statement antique for your home, a distinctive Arts & Crafts piece, or simply the pleasure of encountering beautiful design in a historic setting, we invite you to explore our collection. Many of the pieces that shape the character of our space are available to admire and, should one capture your imagination, to take home and enjoy for years to come.

Visit us at Y Segontiwm Thursday to Saturday, from midday to 5pm, or contact us to arrange a private viewing. Discover a piece of history to take home.