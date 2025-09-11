St John Ambulance Cymru’s Brecon Division Officially Re-opened

St John Ambulance Cymru has re-established a division in Brecon almost 20 years since the charity last had a permanent presence in the historic town.

The division was officially re-opened on Wednesday 3rd September 2025, in the company of Paul Griffiths OBE KStJ JP DL, Prior for Wales; Richard Lee MBE CStJ QAM, St John Ambulance Cymru Chief Executive Officer; Richard Paskell MBE CStJ, the charity’s Chief Commissioner and fellow St John People from around the county.

Dignitaries from across Powys also attended the evening’s presentation, including the High Sheriff of Powys, Sally Roberts; the Mayor of Brecon, Cllr Marie Matthews together with representatives from the Scouts, Army Cadet Force and Mid & West Wales Fire & Rescue Service.

St John Ambulance Cymru’s Commissioner for Powys, Mike Francis OStJ said:

“I am immensely proud of the team in Powys. Their commitment to supporting local communities is truly inspiring. The opening of Brecon Division marks a significant step forward in expanding our volunteer base in Powys, strengthening community support and resilience. “The division has made steady progress in increasing its membership since the start of the year but we’d warmly welcome new members, with a range of roles available. You don’t need any prior experience and training to a very high standard is provided for all roles. “Our vision is Wales as a community of lifesavers. I would encourage anyone to get involved with the charity and to learn lifesaving skills as you never know when they might be needed in an emergency. You don’t need any prior experience, just enthusiasm and a willingness to help.”

Brecon Divisional meetings take place every Wednesday evening from 7pm to 9pm, at the Scout Hut, Scout Lane, Brecon LD3 7DX.

If you would like to find out more about becoming a St John Ambulance Cymru volunteer with the Brecon Division, or in any other location, please visit www.sjacymru.org.uk/volunteer .

Feature image: St John Ambulance Cymru’s newly re-established Brecon Division was officially opened on 3rd September, in the presence of St John People, local dignitaries and representatives from a range of organisations.