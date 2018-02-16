South Caernarfon Creameries wins Best Dairy Product 2018

South Caernarfon Creameries’ Dragon branded Vintage Cheddar with Leeks has won Best Dairy Product 2018 at the Food Management Today Industry Awards.

This award-winning cheese, by South Caernarfon Creameries, perfectly exemplifies Dragon’s Welsh heritage. Made with milk produced by the creameries’ co-operative Welsh member farmers, Vintage Cheddar with Leeks is a hand-pressed bespoke cheese left to mature for at least 14 months. The addition of leeks, the national symbol of Wales, is a further ‘nod’ to Dragon’s Welsh roots with the leeks providing an oniony tang to the savoury cheddar and delivering a great depth of flavour.

The Food Management Today Industry Awards recognise creativity, innovation and excellence in British food and only award the best in the industry. Awards are presented to companies, associations, developments and personalities. There is a stringent judging process consisting of votes for products that have struck a chord with readers together with a select judging panel for product evaluation. Taste, texture, packaging, presentation and innovation are all considered.

Nick Beadman, Commercial Manager at South Caernarfon Creameries said “Our focus is very much on delivering quality products and service to our customers whilst ensuring what we do is sustainable for the entire supply chain, so awards that recognise the co-operative and our Dragon branded products as ‘best in class’ are an endorsement to our ongoing progress and development. The award comes following major investment in our production and packing facilities on our site in Chwilog, North Wales. Our all-encompassing facilities support our continued commitment to producing best quality cheese”.

The award ceremony was held at the Royal Garden Hotel, Kensington and was hosted by Chef John Torode. Shon Jones, Cheese Grader at South Caernarfon Creameries collected the award on behalf of the co-operative.

This is the second time that the Welsh Creamery has received this award with their Welsh Slate Cavern Aged Cheddar being named Best Dairy Product 2016.

For more information please visit: www.sccwales.co.uk

