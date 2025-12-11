Skincare from Australian Bodycare

Salicylic Acid Body Scrub

This Body Scrub is for anyone struggling with for rough, dry skin. It exfoliates and softens your skin as it contains Salicylic, Glycolic Acid and Glycerin. So if your skin is rough, uneven skin, it never feels completely smooth no matter how much you exfoliate or moisturise. Those tiny bumps on your arms, thighs, or buttocks (keratosis pilaris) can make your skin feel rough and textured, even when it looks clean and healthy.

So this Salicylic Acid Keratosis Scrub was created for you if all you want is soft, even, touchable skin, you can get it with this scrub. This advanced body scrub combines chemical and physical exfoliation to smooth and soften your skin, but without drying it out. Salicylic Acid (BHA) works deep in the pores to dissolve excess oil and loosen blocked follicles, Glycolic Acid (AHA) removes dead skin cells from the surface, promoting a more even texture and tone, Apricot Kernel Powder provides gentle physical exfoliation that polishes the skin smooth and then Glycerin and Allantoin hydrate, soothe and help to strengthen your skin barrier. You will notice that your skin feels smoother, softer skin with reduced roughness and improved clarity and this is just perfect for tackling keratosis pilaris. This scrub is unique because it works both on the surface and deep within the skin. The combination of exfoliating acids and nourishing ingredients ensures it’s powerful enough to target bumps and roughness and yet is gentle enough for regular use.

It leaves your skin feeling refreshed and hydrated, never tight or dry. Ideal for those who want visibly smoother and a more even skin texture all over the body.

Salicylic Acid Body Wash

If you are struggling with body acne on your back, buttocks, chest, or shoulders, then you are far from alone and there is no reason you have to put up with it as this body wash is here to help you. Body breakouts can be embarrassing and uncomfortable. Whether it’s painful pimples, clogged pores, or red, inflamed skin, it can affect your confidence and more so when you are wearing tight clothes, swimsuits, or low-cut tops. Most people find that using regular soap often isn’t enough as you really need to target these deep-rooted issues.

So that is why Australian Bodycare have created Salicylic Acid Body Wash which will become your daily solution for clearer, smoother skin all over. This lovely wash deeply cleanses, unclogs pores and helps reduce breakouts on the body, from your back to your bum. You have no need to harshly scrub, your skin, your skin will not feel dry after use either. This body wash is just a refreshing, gentle body cleanser powered by skin-friendly, results-driven ingredients.

How to use:

Use once daily in the shower – morning or evening.

Apply to damp skin and gently massage into areas prone to breakouts, such as the back, buttocks, chest, and shoulders. Leave on for 1–2 minutes to allow the active ingredients to work effectively. Then rinse thoroughly with warm water and gently pat the skin dry with a clean towel.

Extra Tip: If you’re experiencing persistent breakouts, you may use it twice a day – as long as your skin tolerates it. Treat with Salicylic Acid Spray. Shake the bottle well before each use to ensure even distribution of ingredients. Hold the spray 10–15 cm from the skin and apply a light, even layer to the affected areas. Let the product dry completely before dressing. It absorbs quickly and doesn’t leave a sticky feeling. Use 1–3 times daily depending on your skin’s needs. Start with once a day and gradually increase if needed (e.g., after workouts or during warm weather).

Extra Tip: Apply the spray right after exercising to remove sweat and bacteria that can clog pores. After the spray has fully absorbed, apply a thin layer of Body Lotion with Salicylic Acid.

This step hydrates and nourishes the skin while supporting the cleansing and exfoliating effect of the previous steps. Use daily – even on days when you’re not using the spray.

Remember: Moisturising is essential when using active ingredients like salicylic acid. It helps maintain your skin’s natural barrier and improves both short-term results and long-term skin health.

Depending on your skin and the severity of your concerns, you can expect visible improvements within 3 to 14 days. Your skin will likely feel fresher, smoother, and more balanced after just a few uses. With consistent use, results will continue to improve and can be maintained over time.

One of the many reason I love Australian Bodycare, is that they don’t believe in miracle claims but believe in making the most of nature-inspired ingredients, carefully selected for their ability to cleanse, protect and care for your skin – honestly and effectively. That is really what we all need. It’s not magic. It’s thoughtful, caring skincare you can trust.

Salicylic Acid Keratosis Scrub

This is the Keratosis Pilaris Scrub for rough, dry skin. It exfoliates and softens with Salicylic Acid, Glycolic Acid, and Glycerin and can smooth away rough, bumpy skin. If you struggle with rough, uneven skin that never feels completely smooth, no matter how much you exfoliate or moisturise, this scrub is for you. Those tiny bumps on your arms, thighs, or buttocks (keratosis pilaris) can make your skin feel rough and textured, even when it looks clean and healthy. So if you’re tired of persistent bumps and dryness that won’t go away and you just want soft, even, touchable skin, this scrub is for you.

To use just cleanse your skin first, perhaps using a gentle body wash, such as Keratosis Pilaris Body Wash in your shower to remove dirt and excess oils.

Tip: Rinse thoroughly and pat the skin dry — avoid rubbing.

Then apply Salicylic Acid Keratosis Body Scrub to your damp skin. Massage gently in circular motions for 1–2 minutes, focusing on rough or bumpy areas like arms, thighs, and buttocks. Then rinse thoroughly with lukewarm water and gently pat your skin dry with a clean towel.

Apply a nourishing lotion or cream afterwards, for example, Body Lotion for Keratosis Pilaris which will soothe and hydrate your skin and lock in moisture. Use 2–3 times per week but do avoid over-exfoliating, as the skin needs time to renew naturally.

Bonus Tip:

On days you’re not using the scrub, apply Keratosis Pilaris Spray to dry skin. It keeps pores clear and maintains smoother texture. Do not use the spray on the same day as the scrub.

For best results, use consistently and visible improvements will typically appear within 7 to 21 days, as your skin becomes noticeably smoother, softer and more even.

At Australian Bodycare, they don’t believe that skincare is about miracles, but about mindful formulas inspired by nature and designed to care for your skin honestly and effectively.

Salicylic Acid Keratosis Lotion

This is a beautiful body lotion for anyone suffering from keratosis pilaris and basically rough, bumpy skin as it smooths your skin with salicylic acid, niacinamide, and zinc. So if you have rough, dry patches and small bumps on your arms, thighs or buttocks that just won’t go away – no matter how much you exfoliate or moisturize? You may be dealing with Keratosis Pilaris – also known as chicken skin, strawberry skin or simply have those stubborn red bumps that affect your skin’s texture and appearance. Keratosis Pilaris is a common and harmless skin condition caused by the build-up of keratin that clogs the hair follicles. But whilst it is medically harmless, it can still feel uncomfortable, look irritating and affect your confidence, especially in warmer months when more skin is on show.

To use:

Cleanse your skin with a gentle body wash by starting your routine in the shower using Keratosis Pilaris Body Wash. This gently removes dead skin cells and excess oil without drying out your skin, preparing it for the next steps. After showering, gently pat your skin dry with a clean towel. Avoid rubbing, as this can irritate sensitive, bumpy skin. Apply Keratosis Pilaris Spray and spray directly onto affected areas such as upper arms, thighs, or buttocks. Let the product fully absorb and dry before moving on. The active acids – especially salicylic acid work deep in the pores to dissolve keratin build-up. Once the spray has dried, apply a generous layer of body lotion to the same areas. This will lock in moisture, soothe your skin, and strengthen your skin barrier. Repeat this routine once daily, preferably after showering, to visibly improve rough, bumpy skin over time. Consistency is key!

Important: Always Use Sun Protection as both the Keratosis Pilaris Spray and Body Lotion contain salicylic acid, which can make your skin more sensitive to sunlight. Australian Bodycare strongly recommend applying a broad-spectrum SPF daily to protect your skin and prevent pigmentation or irritation – especially when exposing treated areas to the sun.

Pro tip: Stick with it. Most users start seeing results after 3–4 weeks of consistent use. Maximum improvement is typically achieved after 8–12 weeks. Continue even after your skin improves to maintain long-term results.

This body lotion is more than just hydration. It’s targeted skincare for real skin concerns and designed to exfoliate, soothe, balance, and moisturise at once, without clogging pores or irritating sensitive skin.

Here are the 5 key ingredients that fight Keratosis Pilaris effectively:

Salicylic Acid (BHA): This powerful beta hydroxy acid exfoliates deep within the pores, dissolving keratin plugs and smoothing out rough, bumpy skin.

Niacinamide (Vitamin B3): Helps reduce inflammation, redness and uneven texture. It also strengthens the skin barrier and improves the appearance of post-KP discoloration and marks.

Allantoin: A soothing and skin-softening ingredient that supports skin regeneration and reduces the irritation and tightness often associated with KP.

Zinc PCA: Known for its antibacterial and sebum-regulating properties, it helps prevent clogged follicles and keeps your skin balanced and calm.

Hydrogenated Olive Oil Unsaponifiables: Deeply moisturizing yet non-comedogenic, this ingredient nourishes the skin, supports elasticity and fights dryness – a common aggravator of KP.

For optimal results, the company recommend using this body lotion together with:

Keratosis Pilaris Body Wash – gently cleanses the skin and removes impurities without drying it out.

Keratosis Pilaris Spray – delivers a concentrated exfoliating action directly to problem areas with salicylic and glycolic acid.

Keratosis Pilaris Body Lotion – deeply hydrates, soothes, and supports long-term skin smoothness.

Together, these three steps work in synergy to cleanse, exfoliate, treat and hydrate – a full routine designed to target Keratosis Pilaris at every level.

Australian Bodycare don’t believe in miracle cures, but they do believe in problem-solving skincare, powered by nature and backed by science. This Keratosis Pilaris Body Lotion combines high-performance ingredients with skin-friendly, dermatologically tested formulas to give you real, visible results – without the irritation.

