I am hugely impressed with Abi Cleeve who developed the Ultrasun range and went on to then developed skinSense. Abi explains the science behind her ranges:

skinSense by Abi Cleeve is the brand which harnesses the ground-breaking powers of Lamellar technology. Lamellar structure technology is composed of fine, alternating layers that form an even bond with the skin. Lamellar gel structures emulsify cosmetic oils and form an invisible film around the active ingredient. This ‘suit of armour’ not only protects the ingredients but it supports the penetration and action of the active ingredients into the skin. skinSense’s advanced lamellar technology delivers antioxidants that the skin needs to fight external aggressors on a daily, even hourly, basis by taking them deeper into the skin. These structures enable the high-quality and healthy ingredients to remain within the skin’s layers for up to 10 hours.

“I’ve been developing new formulas for Ultrasun using Lamellar technology for over 20 years. If we can achieve long lasting UVA and UVB protection, there is no reason why we can’t do exactly the same with hydration, targeted skin strengtheners and the nourishing ingredients we all want on our skin throughout the day and night” – Abi Cleeve.

Hydrating Night Cream from skinSense

This is an intensive moisturiser that is able to restore your skin’s lost energy and moisture and it rejuvenates your complexion during the night. The Hydranet range is designed to help deeply hydrate the skin on your face and body, while working to improve the appearance of tone and radiance. Featuring hero beauty ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, acacia collagen and sweet almond oil, it’s the ideal collection for helping to maintain a moisturised, fresh appearance. This night cream is especially suitable for dry, dull skin types.

Massage into cleansed, dry skin in the evening. If you are using an eye cream or a serum, apply this night cream after those products. You’ll find the night cream absorbs quickly, is lightweight and the non-greasy formula works is intensely hydrating for your complexion overnight. You’ll enjoy waking up looking fresh and revitalised simply by using this moisturising night cream that actually works!

50ml/£28.00

Visit: qvc.com



Anti-Ageing Revitalising Facial Serum from skinSense

This facial serum is designed to hydrate your skin and help minimise the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles so that your complexion looks smooth and radiant. It is an ideal way to revive your tired-looking skin with the help of this lightweight, fast-absorbing formula.

Skinsense treatments are developed to help reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and this formula is remarkable as it is supercharged with active ingredients. It works because it utilises lamellar technology which is found in suncare, plus Linefill, a powerful complex derived from sesame seed. This revitalising range is designed to keep working throughout the day and night to help you maintain a youthful look. All you need to do is massage into clean, dry skin and follow with your favourite moisturiser. This range is impressive and well worth trying.

50ml/£36.00

Visit: qvc.com