Sun Protection from Ultrasun

This is a simple and effective way to prep your skin for exposure to the sun as this is a fast-absorbing, non-greasy, non-sticky UVA and UVB (SPF30) sun protection in a gel formulation. Ultrasun Body Tan offers anti-ageing high protection for the body and is tan enhancing too. It will help your skin develop a healthy looking, sun-kissed glow.

The first to market, it contains the innovative ingredient BronzylTM, so the production of melanin is activated to allow you to achieve a faster and prolonged even tan whilst protecting you from immediate and long term sun damage. This natural tan enhancer has been shown to accelerate the tanning process by over 40% in ten days. It is such a clever product that was created to prevent people spending too long in the sun and lowering their protection level just because they were worried they will not get a tan. A problem many of us will be aware of! One application of SPF from this Ultrasun range will provide you with long-lasting protection, but in extreme circumstances you might need an additional application.

There’s a two year shelf-life on this product after opening and it is free from oils, emulsifiers or emulsifiers or preservatives, so this product is suitable for all skin types.

Ultrasun was the first suncare brand worldwide to be awarded the BASF EcoSun pass status but if you’d like more information do please visit: carecreations.basf.com/ecosun-pass.

The best way to use is to apply Body Tan Activator in the shade, making sure your skin is clean and dry and wait for 15-30 minutes before you go out in the sun.

I have not found a better range of suncare protection than Ultrasun and so pleased that this range also caters for children. Kids love that they only have to have this applied once a day, as will all parents!!! This really does get children to understand and accept about using sun protection without parents constantly stopping their fun time.

Anti-pigmentation Hand Cream SPF25 from Ultrasun

There isn’t any doubt that most of us neglect our hands, especially when we are in the sun. Then we find out that our hands are one of the earliest areas to show spot sun damage and ageing so your hands really do show your age. So I love this hand cream as it offers protection from both UVA and UVB and has powerful targeted skincare actives. With this you are getting sun protection and a daily hand treatment in one – what more do you need? As well as high UV protection, this new hand formula contains:

Lipoid’s SLM Skin Lipid Matrix® technology – helps to maintain and restore the skin’s natural protective barrier. SLM nourishes the skin with its unique combination of essential skin lipids.

Hydro-GainTM: A complex that combines moisturizing lipophilic extracts from birch bark and barbary fig oil with regenerating hydrogenated lecithin.

Liposomally encapsulated niacinamide to help protect from sun spots (melasma) and pigmentation.

Well that’s the science bit, but guess all you really need to know is that I found this moisturising, anti-ageing and anti-pigmentation hand cream actually works! It absorbs quickly, it isn’t greasy or sticky and works wonderfully well on sensitive skin that is prone to pigmentation. This is now a new favourite of mine.

As with all Ultrasun formulas this hand cream contains the latest Infrared – a technology, delivering broad spectrum defence for the skin.

