Mineral Hair Treatment Duo

Sea Magik Mineral Hair Treatment Duo brings together their Mineral Shampoo and Hair Magic Conditioner which are able to support a healthy scalp and soft, nourished hair for the whole family. Created for sensitive, dry or flaky scalps, this mineral-rich duo helps to ease itchiness, reduce visible dryness and restore moisture without irritation.

Sea Magik Mineral Shampoo uses Dead Sea minerals, active salicylic acid, panthenol and organic seaweed to gently exfoliate, calm and hydrate scalps. The shampoo helps soften dryness, lift build-up and support a more balanced, comfortable feel from the very first wash. The shampoo has 96% natural ingredients and is 100% vegan and cruelty-free.

Then the Sea Magik Hair Magic Conditioner blends nourishing Dead Sea minerals with organic seaweed, coconut oil, meadowfoam seed oil and pro-vitamin B5 to replenish moisture, smooth down your hair cuticle and also reduce frizz. This conditioner helps strengthen your hair, improve shine and support easier detangling whilst maintaining lightweight hydration. This is a clever combination and was a delight to use, because it worked so well.

Safe and suitable for all scalps, whether your scalp is dry, flaky but also if you have eczema or a psoriasis-prone scalp. This super duo provides a gentle daily routine for healthier-looking hair and a calm, balanced scalp. The further bonus is that all the family will enjoy using it.

To use the Mineral Shampoo simply apply to wet hair. Massage all over your scalp and hair to create a lather. The shampoo has allergen-free spa fragrance. Then rinse with warm water. For the Hair Magic Conditioner, again massage into wet hair after shampooing. Leave on for 2-3 minutes before rinsing with fresh warm water to get ultimate shine and less hair tangling. Alternatively, use as a leave-in conditioner on damp ends. You’ll be impressed at how shiny your hair looks and also that it prevents future tangles, split ends, dryness, and dullness. But don’t forget that it has 92% natural ingredients and is 100% vegan and cruelty-free.

All packaging components are 100% recyclable. The bottles are made from sugarcane plastic, a natural bi-product of the sugar industry. This bio-plastic has a carbon negative impact on the planet and comes from a fully sustainable source. The lids are made from virgin plastic and can be separated from the tube to be recycled. This ticks every box for me, I loved it!

Size & Price: each 300ml/regular price £24.50

Visit: seamagik.com

21 Mineral Mist

Sea Magik 21 Mineral Mist is a gentle, hydrating water mist that refreshes, soothes and remineralises the skin with the natural power of 21 Dead Sea minerals. This totally unique lightweight mist helps support the moisture barrier, calm visible dryness and provide instant comfort for the face and body. It is suitable for all ages including children. It can be used in place of toner, to revitalise the skin throughout the day or misted over makeup for added hydration and a glow. It is suitable for all skin types and all ages and is especially helpful if you have for very dry skin, eczema-prone skin or those experiencing TSW. It is a great idea to store in the fridge to get additional cooling relief, which makes this lovely mist a supportive option for menopausal flushes or heat sensitivity. Suitable for all skin types, it is 100% fragrance-free, with 100% natural ingredients, 100% vegan and also cruelty-free.

Size & Price: 150ml/regular price £11.95

Visit: seamagik.com

All packaging components are 100% recyclable.

This bottle is made from aluminium. Known as the green metal, aluminium is one of the most environmentally friendly metals because of its ability to be infinitely recycled.

The pump can be separated and recycled.

Seaweed Energy Wash

If your mornings feel foggy, your energy is flat, or your skin feels tight and dry, then you must try this and keep it as your go-to shower ritual. Sea Magik Seaweed Energy Wash is a refreshing, mineral-powered body wash that helps you feel focused, energised and uplifted from the moment your day starts in the shower. Powered by antioxidant-rich bladderwrack seaweed, magnesium, and a multimineral complex of zinc and copper, the revitalising formula of Sea Magik Seaweed Energy Wash supports cellular energy while cooling, hydrating and soothing the skin.

The key active ingredients are:

Bladderwrack Seaweed Extract – Antioxidant-rich and naturally energising.

Magnesium – To support cell energy and nervous system regulation.

Vital Minerals – Including zinc and copper, to support skin renewal and vitality.

Dead Sea Salt – Naturally purifying and remineralising.

Botanicals – Uplifting fresh grapefruit and sea salt fragrance.

You can use this as a body wash, a hand wash or a bath soak. Just massage into damp skin or add to running water. Rinse and begin your day restored as this cleverly and gently cleanses your skin whilst awakening your senses. It contains Bladderwrack seaweed and magnesium which support skin vitality and refreshes your mood, it also includes Sea Salt and has a Grapefruit aroma to hydrate and soothe dry, tight or reactive skin. This is ideal for those tired, foggy or low-energy mornings. Plus the bottle is 100% recyclable.

This bottle has been given a second life and is made from 100% recycled PCR plastic, which reduces your carbon footprint. The pump is made from bamboo and can be separated and placed in regular household waste. All packaging components are 100% recyclable. This bottle is made from aluminium. Known as the green metal, aluminium is one of the most environmentally friendly metals because of its ability to be infinitely recycled.

The pump can be separated and recycled. The pump is made from bamboo and can be separated and placed in regular household waste.

Seaweed Energy Lotion

This is a fast-absorbing, mineral-infused body lotion that delivers deep hydration while revitalising both your mind and body.

Designed to follow your Seaweed Energy Wash ritual, the cooling sensation awakens your skin and senses as the finishing step in your mineral-powered reset. It helps to soothe dry, dull, or irritated skin whilst bringing calm to your body and clarity to your mind. Feeling mentally and physically depleted, whether from poor sleep, stress, or hormonal imbalance, such as menopausal symptoms, can leave your skin lacking vitality and your mood feeling flat, but now using Seaweed Energy Wash you have a solution that actually works!

The key active ingredients are:

Bladderwrack Seaweed Extract – Antioxidant-rich and naturally energising.

Magnesium – To support cell energy and nervous system regulation.

Vital Minerals – Including zinc and copper, to support skin renewal and vitality.

Dead Sea Salt – Naturally purifying and remineralising

Botanicals – Uplifting, fresh grapefruit and sea salt fragrance.

Massage into your skin every morning or after showering. But do make a point of inhaling the uplifting scent of fresh grapefruit and sea salt and then you will feel your focus return. The lightweight hydration soothes and rebalances your skin. It is able to energise, but without overstimulating your nervous system. As it is rich in sea minerals you’ll find it supports renewal of your skin and leaves it smooth and refreshed. It is gentle for all skin types, including sensitive, reactive or hormonal skin

This bottle has been given a second life and is made from 100% recycled PCR plastic, which reduces your carbon footprint. The pump is made from bamboo and can be separated and placed in regular household waste. All packaging components are 100% recyclable. This bottle is made from aluminium. Known as the green metal, aluminium is one of the most environmentally friendly metals because of its ability to be infinitely recycled.

The pump can be separated and recycled. The pump is made from bamboo and can be separated and placed in regular household waste.

Taken from their website:

Over 40 years of proven skin and scalp care

For over four decades, we’ve been perfecting the art of mineral skincare. What began with a simple belief in the healing power of the sea, has grown into a trusted brand, recommended by leading spas, and millions of customers.

Whether you’re suffering from problem or sensitive skin or scalp issues, our natural sea mineral-rich formulas offer instant relief, helping you feel confident in your skin and hair, every day.