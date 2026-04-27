Color Wow Haircare

Extra Strength Dream Coat

I have a few hair brand that I’d class as my favourites and Color Wow is most certainly one of them. The range Color Wow have created covers all hair types and the many hair issues we all have and really all we are looking are solutions – so back to Color Wow! I was impressed with this Extra Strength Dream Coat, which is a powerful, ultra-moisturising, anti-frizz treatment that will keep dry, dehydrated hair and coily/curly hair glassy-smooth and it will remain straight and frizz-resistant through 3 – 4 shampoos. Yes this is without doubt, a WOW product for me. Its Award-winning waterproofing technology blocks out humidity and locks in moisture to prevent smooth, straight styles from reverting back to naturally curly or frizzy texture. It cleverly delivers silky, glassy-smooth, super frizz-resistant styles as it contains a heat-activated formula which contains heat protectants. What amazed me was that this is such an ultra-light spray that you don’t feel that you have put anything at all on your hair, until you check out the results! Another bonus is that it is so economical to use as it will take you through 3 – 4 shampoos.

To use, just shampoo your hair, condition and towel dry. Then divide your hair into sections and spray liberally and evenly on your hair, remembering that it must be damp, but not wet. Do not apply other styling products until you have used Dream Coat but you can apply styling products after completing the Dream Coat blow-dry. The reason for this is because Dream Coat is a super smart product but does require blow-drying with tension to activate it. If you hair is extremely dry/dehydrated, porous, or curly/coily hair, this is one for you. Dream Coat is also safe for Keratin-treated hair. Don’t forget that for best results, use every three to four shampoos.

This Dream Coat is such an ingenious spray that has been created with ground-breaking, extra-powerful, anti-frizz technology. It fills dry, porous, frizz-prone hair with internal moisture which negates this hair type’s natural urge to pull in atmospheric moisture (humidity) which annoyingly makes hair puff and swell. You’ll be impressed as it delivers long-lasting results for hair that has been blow-dried smooth and sleek, thanks to its ultra-powerful, totally imperceptible, flex-elastic polymers that seal down the hair cuticle, making the hair silky smooth, waterproof and tightly hold the hair smooth and straight. This product is one that is well worth trying, I am sure you’ll love it as much as I did.

Color Security Shampoo

This is most certainly a WOW shampoo for me as it is the only 100% clean, sulphate-free shampoo that leaves no residues and is also suitable for all hair types. One rich lathering offers you a sulphate-free and residue-free formula and unlike most shampoos, every ingredient rinses off for optimal hair and scalp health. This colour protect shampoo does not contain silicones, thickening, conditioning or anti-frizz ingredients, which always stay behind on your hair, making your hair look dull, can actually weigh your hair down and often irritates your scalp or may even cause hair loss

To use just apply a coin-sized amount to your wet hair and massage into lather. Rinse and then for best results repeat. Follow with Color Security Conditioner (sold separately) and style as usual.

This shampoo works for all hair types and helps promote optimal hair and scalp condition and healthy hair growth. It is also perfect for extensions. This Color Security Shampoo is a total departure from today’s typical shampoos because it guarantees a 100% clean, completely residue-free wash which is so unlike traditional ‘thickening’, ‘anti-frizz’ or ‘conditioning’ shampoos that leave unwanted ingredients on your hair and scalp, this super shampoo ensures nothing lingers after rinsing. So you always end up with the cleanest, freshest, healthiest hair and scalp possible and really that is just what we want.

The shampoo formula is sulphate-free and made with a unique blend of 8 non-stripping cleansers that keep the hair cuticle smooth, closed and prevents your colour fading even after 20 washes. As colouring so expensive this is really important. The shampoo includes a super gentle Japanese amino acid, often found in facial cleansers, that helps produce a lovely rich, creamy lather.

Color Security Conditioner

This conditioner is for those with fine to normal hair. It is a super-light hydrator, a power detangler offering weightless hydration for fine, thin hair with 3 levels of heat protection to keep your hair safe from dehydration and dulling. It will not oxidise and turn your hair yellow or brassy, so you can be confident that your colour remains glossy and bright. It is able to do this because it contains Argan oil which is rich in Vitamin E and it is that that nourishes and delivers that silky-smooth, glossy hair that we all strive for. This conditioner has been created with eight proprietary translucent conditioners that additionally won’t warp colour, or oxidise and make your hair look brassy. Color Wow’s colour-shielding SealiconTM complex delivers a protective, high-gloss finish.

After shampooing with Color Security Shampoo, apply a small amount to wet hair, starting about two inches from scalp. Distribute evenly along hair from roots to ends. Then rinse thoroughly with warm water.

Money Mist Leave-in Conditioner

Now this is a product that I found exciting as it is a luxe, light leave-in conditioner that will offer you instantly stronger, glossy, expensive-looking hair. It is so easy to use and gives your hair an instant transformation! With a powerful detangler it reduces breakage and strengthens hair strands to support healthy growth. It will not dull your hair colour or weigh your hair down, which is something we often find with other conditioner brands. It also moisturises and defrizzes giving your hair a smooth, silky, luxe texture. Suitable for all hair types, it is an ultralight, penetrating spray that doesn’t weigh hair down and also protects from heat. I couldn’t believe the difference it made to my hair as I actually felt I had a whole new head of luxe, healthy-looking hair – brilliant!

Taken from their website:

• FINE strands are plumped, with added body.

• COARSE strands are softer, smoother.

• FRIZZY strands are silkier and smoother.

• DRY strands are hydrated and less brittle.

• DAMAGED strands are fortified, more elastic.

Breakthroughs that make it possible for Money Mist to work on every hair type:

1. “Adaptive technology”

Money Mist can adjust to an individual hair fiber’s needs due to the diversity of the size of molecules, the molecular weight and type of ingredients found in the formula. Each fiber is nourished with the precise level of peptides, hydration and conditioning it requires to strengthen, moisturise and smooth texture.

2. Proprietary Baolyzed Amino Complex

One of the keys to great hair is a strong cortex. When the cortex’s crystalline interior becomes damaged – by chemical processing and heat tools – the hair loses strength and elasticity. Our Baolized Amino Complex easily penetrates the hair shaft to encourage crystal formation, and therefore helps to increase the strength, elasticity, and bounce of damaged fibers.