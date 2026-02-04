Schools and Community Groups Urged to Apply for Tesco Grants

Tesco is calling on Wales organisations running food projects for children and young people to apply for grants of up to £1,500

Schools and community groups across Wales are being encouraged to apply for funding through Tesco, as the retailer looks to support more local projects helping children and young people access healthy, nutritious food.

The community grant scheme awards up to £1,500, with shortlisted projects going forward to a customer vote in participating Tesco stores. Shoppers receive a blue token and can vote by placing it in the in-store unit for the cause they want to support. Each funding round features three local projects, with grants awarded based on the number of tokens received.

This year, Tesco is particularly keen to hear from initiatives with a clear food focus, including breakfast clubs, holiday food provision, access to healthy snacks for youth groups, community pantries, cookery and nutrition sessions, and food growing projects that help children learn where food comes from.

The call for applications comes as the latest Government diet survey shows that fewer than 1 in 10 children and young people aged 11–18 meet the recommended 5-a-day, with 11–18-year-olds eating an average of around 2.9 portions of fruit and vegetables per day*. Tesco believes every child should have the opportunity to enjoy healthy food and is committed to backing practical projects that make a difference locally.

Claire De Silva, Head of Community at Tesco, said:

“Every child deserves the chance to enjoy healthy food and build the foundations for a healthier future, we want to support the brilliant schools and community groups in Wales helping children and young people access nutritious food. Whether that’s a breakfast club, a pantry, cookery sessions or a project that helps children grow and try new foods, we’d encourage local organisations to apply—and we’d love shoppers to get involved when the customer vote comes to their local store.”

Already across Wales, a number of local causes have benefited from the Stronger Starts blue token initiative, helping to improve children’s access to healthier food and nutrition education, including Prestatyn primary school, Ysgol Melyd.

Teacher, Tom Herd, said:

“Our school were lucky enough to receive the Groundwork UK Tesco Grant to enhance our vegetable garden. Not only has it allowed us to do this, it has also brought us closer to the community and allowed us to give something back when providing the local foodbank with a range of produce.”

For more information about Tesco Stronger Starts and how to apply, visit: www.tescoplc.com/sustainability/communities/strongerstarts.