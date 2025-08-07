Paul Sartori Foundation Receives Community and Tesco Funding

Pembrokeshire’s only Hospice at Home service has received £1,500 from Tesco’s Stronger Starts scheme to help continue providing essential home care support for end-of-life patients and their families in Haverfordwest.

The funding has enabled the Paul Sartori Foundation to purchase new items and equipment to continue its free, vital home care services. The Paul Sartori Equipment Loan Service plays a crucial role in supporting patients who are unable to leave their homes, maintaining their independence, dignity, and comfort.

The charity provides a range of services across Pembrokeshire, and one of these such services is the Equipment Loan Service supplying essential items, including beds, specialist mattresses, bathing aids, wheelchairs, and commodes.

The funding from Tesco has assisted the charity to purchase a variety of items, including welfare products and pressure relieving heel pads. The heel pads used for patients who are mainly bed bound and have sensitive and sore heels. These additional items will join the many other items already provided by the charity and through the Equipment Loan Service, helping to meet the growing needs in the community.

Judith Williams, Grant Development Officer at Paul Sartori Foundation, said:

“We can’t thank Tesco and the Haverfordwest community for their continued support enough. “Because of their support, we can continue to respond quickly to patients’ needs. “For many families, our service makes a real difference. The demand for this service continues to grow, and we are extremely grateful for this funding.”

The Paul Sartori Foundation was established in memory of Father Paul Sartori, a Haverfordwest-based Parish Priest who recognised the need for hospice care in Pembrokeshire.

Inspired by his compassion, a group of local parishioners and friends founded the charity in his name. Since becoming a registered charity in 1982, the Foundation has grown from a small team of six carers to a vital Hospice at Home service, offering a wide range of support for people living with any life-limiting illness in Pembrokeshire.

The charity operates an open referral system and provides care to patients with any terminal condition, ensuring compassionate support across the community.

Claire De Silva, Head of Community at Tesco, said:

“It is such an honour to support the Paul Sartori Foundation through our Stronger Starts scheme. Their work provides critical support to end-of-life patients and their families, helping them maintain independence and dignity in their own homes.”

Tesco’s Stronger Starts scheme was created to help schools and children’s groups provide equipment for healthy activities or nutritious food. Grants of up to £1,500 are awarded to charities and community organisations making a positive difference in the lives of children and young people.

Every three months, the grant scheme supports 1,350 schools and groups with £1.35 million in funding across 675 communities throughout the UK.

Schools and organisations interested in applying can visit: tescoplc.com/strongerstarts