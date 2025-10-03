Samaritans Cymru calls for a step change in suicide prevention, as Wales records the highest annual suicide rates in England and Wales

Responding to today’s ONS data on Suicides in England and Wales: 2024, Neil Ingham, Samaritans Executive Director for Wales said:

“Every death by suicide is a human tragedy. Each of these deaths reflects the heartbreaking loss of an individual life, alongside the devastating impact on all those connected to them.

“Today’s figures across Wales are a major cause for concern, where there were 436 suicide deaths registered* in 2024, an increase from 386 in 2023.

“Behind these deeply concerning numbers are real people and many more devastated families, friends and communities that the statistics do not show.

“Over three in four suicides in Wales registered in 2024 were men (77.2%), with middle-aged men having the highest suicide rate of any group. Suicide is preventable, and targeted interventions to support men in their middle-age could help stop them from reaching crisis point.

“Welsh Government published their positive Suicide Prevention and Self-Harm Strategy in April this year, today Samaritans Cymru are calling on the Welsh Government and all political parties before the election next May, to commit to ambitious resourcing of targeted suicide prevention activities across Wales, community level projects reaching the people at most risk.

“No-one can assume that they will not be affected by suicide, so it’s vital everyone knows that support is available. One in four of us will experience suicidal thoughts at some point in our lives. If that’s you – now or in the future – Samaritans is available 24/7, free, on 116 123.”