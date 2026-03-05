Is small talk a thing of the past? Over half of people in Wales think so as spectacular new campaign launch reveals that more than 2,000 lives were saved through small talk last year

Stunning ‘Ticket to Talk’ exhibition highlights the 2,284 small talk phrases used to save lives last year

Yet 52% of people in the UK think small talk is a thing of the past and 78% of people admit to trying to avoid making it

Samaritans, Network Rail and British Transport Police are reminding people to practice their small talk skills as it could be a life-saving tool

New data reveals that 52% of people in Wales think small talk is a thing of the past despite more than half of people saying they would appreciate the kind words of a stranger if they were visibly upset.

The UK-wide data is released as Samaritans, Network Rail and British Transport Police, relaunch their partnership campaign Small Talk Saves Lives by unveiling “Ticket to Talk” at London Waterloo station – a dramatic display of 2,284 tickets representing the small everyday phrases that were used around the rail network across the UK in the last year to save a life.

A survey commissioned by Samaritans found that over three quarters (78%) of people in the UK admitted to having avoided small talk in the past, despite 59% of respondents stated they would appreciate kind words from a stranger if they were visibly upset, and two thirds (68%) of them said they would be more inclined to make small talk with a stranger if they knew it made a positive impact.

The Small Talk Saves Lives campaign, which Samaritans has run in partnership with Network Rail and British Transport Police since 2017, encourages the public to make some small talk with someone they think could be in distress, as your words could be a life-saving kit.

The Small Talk Saves Lives campaign, which launches today and runs until the 26th March, will be promoted through outreach events at Cardiff central, Bridgend, Newport, Port Talbot Parkway, Rhyl, Haverford West, Bangor, Merthyr, Pontypool, Holyhead and Llandudno Junction.

Dave Brown, Head of Rail at Samaritans, said:

“We know that people are often worried about saying the wrong thing to someone who is visibly upset, but it’s always better to say something than nothing at all. A brief chat, about the weather, or asking someone where they can grab a coffee, can be all it takes to interrupt those negative thoughts. Your words are a life-saving kit.”

Louise McNally, principal suicide & trespass prevention specialist, said:

“Ticket to Talk’, shines a light on the power of everyday conversation, and its ability to make a huge impact on a stranger.

“Millions of people pass through the rail network each day, and everyone single one of them could ask a simple question or say a friendly comment that could make all the difference. By encouraging colleagues and passengers to pause and start a conversation with someone that looks like they might need help, we’re encouraging people to make looking out for one another second nature and reminding them that small talk really can save lives.”

Superintendent Sam Painter, British Transport Police lead for Protecting Vulnerable People, said:

“The Small Talk Saves Lives campaign reinforces the message that anyone can play a role in supporting vulnerable people, even through something as simple as a little small talk.

“We continue to work closely with Samaritans and Network Rail to ensure that those experiencing a mental health crisis receive timely and appropriate help. While a moment of small talk could help someone feel less alone, we also encourage anyone who sees a person they believe is in distress on the railway network to report it to us by texting 61016 or calling 999 in an emergency.”

The ONS data on Suicides in England and Wales for 2024 reported 436 deaths in Wales. This was an increase from 386 in the previous year which is a major cause for concern.

Behind these deeply concerning numbers are real people and many more devastated families, friends and communities that the statistics do not show. Suicide prevention doesn’t belong to any one sector or service, we can all play a part in reducing suicide. Those who are struggling to talk often need someone to really listen and acknowledge their feelings. Small talk can turn into big talk and can truly help someone in distress.

Over three in four suicides in Wales registered in 2024 were men (77.2%), with middle-aged men having the highest suicide rate of any group. Suicide is preventable, and targeted interventions to support men in their middle-age could help stop them from reaching crisis point. Suicide is a major public health issue, but it is also a major inequality issue – suicide rates are twice as high in the most deprived areas compared with the most affluent.

For more information and tips, visit Samaritans.org/smalltalksaveslives or join the conversation on social media using #SmallTalkSavesLives