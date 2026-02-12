Rose Gold Mirror with 5X Magnification from Simple Human

This is one special mirror which I am sure, like me, you will love. The 5X magnification is amazing but I also must be honest it is quite a shock when you actually look into the mirror. However when you think how much we spend on beauty make-up, how long we spend applying it, plus the amount we fork out for on creams, lotions and potions, a good mirror is vital. After trying this marvellous mirror I understand that Simple Human have taken their mirrors to quite another level.

I really do think we should always see ourselves in the best light and you are able to do this with Simple Human’s tru-lux light system. This has a colour rendering index (CRI) of 95 and their tru-lux light system closely simulates natural sunlight’s full colour spectrum to show every detail. Now I know you will find this mirror a tad scary, but I can assure you do get used to seeing a true picture of yourself and it has certainly helped with my make-up application as by using this mirror I know I get the best face possible! The mirror is cordless, rechargeable and also has a sensor. There are dual light settings so you are able to check how you look under full sunlight or true-to-life candlelight. With touch-control brightness you have fast intuitive control over a continuous range of brightness from 100 lux to 800 lux. You are also able to adjust the light setting to whatever works best for you. There’s an automatic mode and a manual mode and it is just a finger touch to keep the light on or turn the light off. You get a light to warn you of a low battery and it is totally simple to recharge as everything is included.

To use just press the on/off power button. For maximum efficiency always leave your mirror in ‘on’ mode. Light on automatically turns on as you approach and yes, you will get used to that!!

I am so impressed with this company that are able to bring to us high performance innovation and functionality to products that we use every day and will of course fit seamlessly into our modern lives.

If you have birthdays or anniversaries coming up this would be the most perfect gift and I am sure your Mum would love this for Mother’s Day.

Price: £200 | Finish: brass, brushed, matte black, rose gold, white | Visit: simplehuman.co.uk

Taken from their website:

Day to day life has room for improvement

That was our basic thinking when we founded Simplehuman in 2000. Our mission is to bring high-performance innovation to basic but essential tasks in our daily routine. We call our products tools for efficient living

High performance in the every day

We bring performance-driven innovation to the everyday routine. Through new technologies, meticulous engineering and an obsession for improvement, we find new and better ways to achieve basic but important daily tasks.

Performance-driven Innovation

We apply the latest innovations in technology and materials to achieve new levels of performance. And we are never satisfied, constantly improving, refining and reinventing.

Obsessive About Quality

We are meticulous about every material and every fit and finish detail. We put our product through rigorous testing to make sure it will look and perform like new through years of daily use.

We Are Minimalists

The core of any tool is its function. We strip away the unnecessary for a simpler, more intuitive and satisfying experience. We refine our products until we arrive at a minimal form that perfectly complements its function.

Sustainable by design

Everything we make has an ecological impact, which is why we only make products that people truly need and appreciate every day for years of use. Our goal is to enhance lives — not feed landfills.

Built To Last

A product that lasts longer is better for the earth (and your wallet). Our products are not just made to endure, they are designed to perform like new throughout their long lifespan.

High Performance, Low Impact

Our goal is to maximize performance while minimizing waste. We are constantly looking for ways to use less resources without compromising quality or usability.

Made To Be Recycled

By making recycling, composting and refill-reuse products that reduce stress and hassle, we make positive eco-habits a natural extension of product use.