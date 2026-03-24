RNLI Barry Dock Marks 125 Years with Gala at St Donat’s

Barry Dock RNLI is inviting supporters to a special gala dinner this summer as part of its 125th anniversary celebrations, bringing together the local community for an evening of fundraising and celebration.

The black-tie event will take place on Friday 17 July 2026 at Bradenstoke Hall, St Donat’s Castle, featuring a four-course dinner, live entertainment, including an award-winning band and a magician, alongside a raffle and auction, with carriages at midnight.

The choice of venue holds particular significance for the RNLI. St Donat’s is home to Atlantic College, where students developed the original rigid inflatable boat (RIB) design that went on to become the RNLI’s Atlantic class lifeboat, a vital part of the charity’s inshore rescue fleet. In an incredible act of generosity, the design was passed to the RNLI for just £1, a cheque that was never cashed.

Holding the gala dinner at St Donat’s Castle is therefore a fitting way to recognise this shared heritage, linking innovation, generosity and lifesaving impact across generations.

Olivia Harrison, Chair of Barry Dock RNLI, said:

“Our 125th anniversary is a chance to reflect on the incredible dedication of our volunteers, past and present and the support we receive from our community. Hosting this gala at St Donat’s, where the Atlantic lifeboat story began, makes it especially meaningful. It’s a wonderful opportunity to come together, celebrate our history and help support our lifesaving work into the future.”

Tickets for the gala dinner are priced at £75, with all proceeds supporting the lifesaving work of Barry Dock RNLI. Tickets for the gala dinner are available from Avril Kitchen via email at kitchenavril@gmail.com

The gala is just one part of a wider programme of anniversary events taking place across Barry throughout the year, with a range of activities planned to ensure everyone has the opportunity to get involved.

The first of these will be a quiz night at Craft Republic, Barry, on 22 April, with further details to be shared soon. To book onto the quiz, just google Craft Republic events!

Follow Barry Dock RNLI on social media to keep up to date with upcoming events and ways to support the station.