Barry Dock RNLI Involved in Multi-agency Rescue at Dams Bay

Barry Dock RNLIs volunteer crew were tasked by HM Coastguard at approximately 5.15pm on Sunday 3 August 2025, to assist a 61-year-old man who had sustained a suspected broken ankle after falling on rocks at Dams Bay, east of Roose Point.

The inshore lifeboat (ILB) launched with three crew members on board and made best speed in lumpy, choppy seas. On arrival at the scene, it quickly became clear that extraction by sea was not a viable option due to the casualty’s pain levels, the nature of his injury, and the rocky location.

Following discussion with Barry Coastguard Rescue who were on scene and given the challenging conditions with the potential for further injury, the decision was made to request helicopter assistance. Coastguard Rescue Helicopter 187 was dispatched to extract the casualty from the rocks. The ILB remained on scene to provide support until the casualty was successfully winched into the helicopter and flown to hospital for treatment.

The lifeboat then returned to station, where she was washed down and made ready for service.

Chris White, Helm of the Barry Dock inshore lifeboat, said:

“No matter how prepared you are, we know accidents can happen. Thankfully the casualty had a fully charged mobile phone and was able to call the Coastguard for help. The coordinated multi-agency response between the Coastguard Rescue Team, the helicopter crew, and our volunteer lifeboat crew meant we could reach the casualty quickly and safely, despite the conditions.”

If you’re heading to the coast, always check the tide times and weather conditions, wear appropriate footwear, and take a means of calling for help. In an emergency, call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coastguard.