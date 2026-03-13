RMA Raises £6k for St John Ambulance Cymru

The Radyr and Morganstown Association (RMA) has celebrated a major fundraising milestone having collected £6,000 in support of St John Ambulance Cymru, the first aid charity for Wales.

The total was presented to volunteers from the Radyr Division of St John Ambulance Cymru following a year of community events, marking a successful continuation of the partnership first announced when the association named the charity as its official cause for 2025.

Throughout the year, residents came together at popular local events, including the Radyr and Morganstown Festival and community celebrations, helping to raise funds that will directly support lifesaving services across Cardiff and beyond.

The RMA, a community-led organisation founded in 1987, runs a wide programme of events designed to bring local people together while supporting charitable causes.

The £6,000 donation will enable St John Ambulance Cymru to continue delivering vital first aid training, community demonstrations, and emergency medical support across Wales.

Tricia France, St John Ambulance Cymru’s County Commissioner for Cardiff and the Vale, said:

“Our Radyr Division was absolutely delighted to be selected as the 2025 Charity of the Year by the RMA. “We have enjoyed a long relationship in providing first aid cover during the R&M Festival weeks, and we really appreciate this recognition of the work we do in the community. “This year the theme was dinosaurs – and Radyr members made sure they played their part, whilst at Christmas, members followed the Santa Sleigh, receiving contributions from residents. We look forward to supporting the RMA as they continue to raise funds for charities that have a local presence in the area.”

The partnership has seen St John Ambulance Cymru volunteers closely involved with community activities, providing first aid cover at events while also helping residents build confidence through free demonstrations and training sessions.

The fundraising success was marked with a cheque presentation to St John Ambulance Cymru volunteers, celebrating the collective effort of residents, organisers, and supporters across Radyr and Morganstown.

St John Ambulance Cymru provides first aid training, medical transport, and emergency support throughout Wales, relying on volunteers and community fundraising to continue its mission of making communities safer.

The RMA’s support will continue through further community events planned throughout the year, strengthening a partnership built on shared values of volunteering, community spirit and helping others.

To find out more about the RMA visit www.radyr.org.uk/rmassociation .

For more information on St John Ambulance Cymru and its work in communities across Wales visit www.sjacymru.org.uk .

Feature image: St John Ambulance Cymru volunteers were recently presented with a cheque for £6,000 by David Silver, Chair of the Radyr and Morganstown Association, which raised the sum at a range of community events during 2025.