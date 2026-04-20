TMUK Charitable Trust Funding Boost for SJA Cymru

St John Ambulance Cymru has announced a major new funding injection from the Toyota Manufacturing UK Charitable Trust, marking a critical step in a partnership dedicated to bringing high quality care to local communities.

The £3,000 grant will directly fund essential frontline equipment for volunteers operating across Deeside and North Wales.

This 2026 boost follows a previous donation of £3,000 in 2025, signalling a growing commitment from Toyota to the health and safety of the region.

The funding is specifically earmarked for the high-tech outfitting of the charity’s mobile units and volunteer kits, including:

Lifesaving AEDs: New defibrillators and consumables to treat cardiac arrests in the community.

New defibrillators and consumables to treat cardiac arrests in the community. Trauma gear: Advanced first aid and trauma equipment for critical incidents.

Advanced first aid and trauma equipment for critical incidents. Volunteer safety: High-quality PPE and safety equipment to protect responders.

High-quality PPE and safety equipment to protect responders. Community engagement: Materials for “pop-up” first aid demonstrations to teach the public basic lifesaving skills.

Owen Thomas, Head of Fundraising and Communications at St John Ambulance Cymru said:

“Toyota’s continued investment is quite literally a lifesaver for our North Wales operations. “As our St John People are often the first on the scene, this funding ensures they have equipment needed to treat patients when they need help and save lives when every second counts”.

The partnership highlights a shared commitment to the communities surrounding Toyota’s Deeside Engine Plant.

By equipping these responders, the Toyota Manufacturing UK Charitable Trust is helping St John Ambulance Cymru work toward its vision of Wales as a community of lifesavers.

The new equipment will be deployed immediately, supporting volunteers at hundreds of community events annually and assisting our schemes which support the emergency services and relieve pressure on the NHS.

To find out more about St John Ambulance Cymru’s work in North Wales and beyond visit www.sjacymru.org.uk.

Feature image: Representatives from the Toyota Manufacturing UK Charitable Trust presented a cheque for £3,000 to volunteers from St John Ambulance Cymru’s Deeside Division.

Credit: TMUK Charitable Trust.