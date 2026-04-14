SJA Cymru’s Llanidloes to Continue Support for Local Community

St John Ambulance Cymru’s Llanidloes Division will soon be relocating to the town’s Sylfaen building, following a decade-long search for a new home.

Having long outgrown the existing St John building in the town, the past ten years have seen the division’s members gather at various locations to hold their regular meetings and run community training sessions.

Llanidloes Division has strong roots in the community with volunteers aged from 5 to 70 years old and is the only St John division in Powys with Badgers (aged 5-11) and Cadets (aged 11-16), as well as adult members.

St John Ambulance Cymru Chief Executive, Richard Lee said:

“The members of our Llanidloes Division are a real asset to their local community as well as our charity, representing a key part of our presence in Powys. We are delighted to have found them a new home following a search of over a decade. “This will enable the division to do even more to support the health and wellbeing of the Llanidloes community, through first aid training, medical cover at local events and opportunities for more children, young people and adults to join St John.”

Nina Davies, Director of Social Services and Well‑Being for Powys County Council, added:

“We are very pleased that St John Ambulance Cymru’s Llanidloes Division will be moving into the Sylfaen building. The division plays a hugely valued role in the community, providing vital first aid training, event support, and fantastic opportunities for children, young people, and adults to get involved in volunteering. “It is wonderful to see the building being used in a way that continues to support the health and wellbeing of local residents, and we look forward to seeing the positive contribution the division will continue to make in its new home.”

If you would like to find out more about St John Ambulance Cymru, including how you can sign-up to volunteer as part of the Llanidloes Division, visit www.sjacymru.org.uk.

For the latest updates from Llanidloes Division visit www.facebook.com/SJACLlanidloes.