Ratchet Spice Grinder from Kuhn Rikon

I am a huge fan of Kuhn Rikon as they are such a clever company making products for the kitchen, including cookware, pans, knives, tools & gadgets. All the range has been well thought through to make our life easier and that is something we all need. This Ratchet Grinder, or mill, has a high performance ratchet mechanism and efficient ceramic grinding stone. It’s a spice mill that’s easy to use, very effective and clearly shows the 90 Years of Swiss Precision.

Grinding can be such hard work and often too much effort needed for many, but not with this super rachet grinder because to grind, or mill your spices, you simply take the ratchet handle back and forth. It really couldn’t be easier for you to use and there is no strain whatsoever on your wrist. If you have dexterity issues and struggle with a traditional mill, then you will find this a total blessing and a real must-have purchase.

It is quick and easy to fill as there is a pull out door/spout at the front. You can also see how much you are filling it because there is a clear window at the front too. Now another plus point is that you are able to adjust the grind from fine through to coarse to suit your needs. For me this is a genius rachet grinder as it not only looks smart, it works brilliantly so you have the best of both worlds. You will, I am sure, also want to take this spice mill from your kitchen to the table as it has such a lovely design to it.

To fill your grinder just open the small door/spout on the front of the grinder and then add your salt, pepper or spices. To adjust the grinder, just turn the bottom knob clockwise for a finer grind and counter-clockwise for a coarser grind, it really is that easy. Then to grind simply hold the mill over your food and move the ratchet handle back and forth – and that’s it, job done!

Do avoid getting your mill and the contents damp, so it is best not to grind over a steaming pot. Also do not use cloves or star anise as they can damage your mill. Some spices are oilier than others and can clot your mill, so to clean just grind coarse salt through it which will remove any residue, or spice flavours. Hand wash and air dry thoroughly before using again.

I loved this mill and used it for salt crystals, peppercorns and spices and really appreciated what a high performance the ceramic grinding stone offered. However, being greedy, one mill is certainly not enough as I really do want to leave a pair on my dining table with coarse salt and black pepper in them. So Kuhn Rikon rachet grinders in grey are now on my Christmas ‘Wish List’.

Actually this rachet grinder will be a wonderful and welcomed Christmas gift and the perfect stocking filler. Please don’t forget that anyone with wrist problems or just stiff joints will love it. Don’t forget to check out the Kuhn Rikon website for more great gifts ideas, you’ll be spoilt for choice!

Price: from £19.95/normal price is £26.95

Colours: green, grey, red

Visit: kuhnrikon.co.uk

