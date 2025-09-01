Radio Presenter Vicki Blight to Open Brecon Food Festival 2025

The Brecon Beacons Food Festival is delighted to announce that Vicki Blight, award-winning broadcaster and voice of Virgin Radio Chilled, will officially open this year’s festival on Saturday 4th October 2025 at Brecon Market Hall.

Vicki is a familiar voice to listeners across the UK, presenting weeknights on Virgin Radio Chilled and covering shows across Virgin Radio UK, home to Chris Evans at Breakfast. She has also been a key presenter on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio 1, BBC Radio 6 Music and Absolute Radio, where she won a prestigious Sony Radio Academy Award.

Alongside her radio career, Vicki has fronted major live events including the Six Nations, Champions League Final and Let’s Rock music festivals. She is also a successful voiceover artist, with credits ranging from Disney and Spotify to iTunes and Kingsmill, and was named in the Western Mail’s Pinc List 2021 as one of the most influential LGBTQ+ individuals in Wales.

Festival organiser Andrew Powell said:

“We’re thrilled to welcome Vicki to Brecon. She’s an outstanding broadcaster and a proud Welsh voice who has entertained audiences across the UK. Her energy and passion make her the perfect person to open this year’s festival, which is all about celebrating the best of Welsh food, drink and community spirit.”

Now in its 25th year, the Brecon Beacons Food Festival has grown into one of Wales’ premier food events, attracting thousands of visitors each autumn. The 2025 line-up includes over 70 food and drink producers, live music, family entertainment and the chance to sample the very best from across the region.

Brecon Beacons Food Festival 2025

Saturday 4th October 2025

Brecon Market Hall

Free Entry

Visit: breconbeaconsfoodfestival.co.uk