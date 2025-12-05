PURE Repairing Hand Cream from Margaret Dabbs London

I am a huge fan of the Margaret Dabbs brand which has superb products for your feet, hands, nails & legs. So it will come as no surprise that Margaret has created yet another winner for me in her award-winning PURE Repairing Hand Cream which has an intensive repairing formulation, creating a water reservoir with its unique moisture delivery system. This cream is rich but it isn’t greasy as many hand creams can be and is a seriously effective cream that I loved, as my hands have been battered by too much gardening and doing the dishes!

This is a wonderful repairing hand cream, with the heavenly scent of Rose and Lemon, it is packed with powerful botanicals and is free from harmful chemicals and preservatives. Anyone who has fine, fragile skin or their hands are suffering from the signs of free radical damage and premature ageing, this is for you! It is deeply hydrating, intensive, yet lightweight and not sticky and has been clinically proven to minimise moisture loss from the skin of the hands for up to 72 hours. That is amazing, but also very true. The cream contains Pentavitin™ that is proven to address the 5 signs of dehydrated skin and gives a visible improvement to hydration levels, flakiness, skin discomfort, smoothness, and appearance. It also contains Vitamin F Forte fatty acid from Safflower Oil to condition sensitive, stressed skin and Sweet Almond Oil to smooth and soften the skin. It is so beautiful to use.

This scientifically proven moisture magnet has a unique skin binding action, making it highly effective at maintaining the skin’s natural healthy structure and providing an immediate hydration boost to excessively dry skin of the hands.

A Natural, Vegan-Friendly Formulation That Really Works

In a recent instrumental test* of the effectiveness of Pentavitin™ in the PURE Repairing Hand Cream:

The product was proven to maintain skin hydration for up to 72 hours

*Controlled instrumental test performed by accredited lab including 22 women using the product over 1 week, twice daily. Instrumental test of skin moisturising level conducted by using Corneometer® CM 825 within 72 hours.

If you suffer from chronically dry, dehydrated, chapped, irritated or cracked skin of the hands, this fast-absorbing formula penetrates your skin for instant nourishment, leaving your hands feeling light, soothed and silky smooth. Just apply a small amount of cream to the back of your hands and then gently massage into your skin and enjoy. Repeat as needed to reap the benefits of the deeply hydrating formulation.

It would also make a super gift for Christmas for all ages, but for me I have in mind some elderly relatives that will find this clever cream perfect for their hands and give them such a treat.

This cream is suitable for Vegans and for all skin types. You’ll love this cream so get it on your Christmas list – it is certainly on mine and I want a jumbo size!

Taken from the Margaret Dabbs website:

About Us:

Margaret Dabbs® London is the globally recognised brand that fuses together the best of medical science and podiatry, with the best of beauty to produce a unique and unrivalled range of effective, results-driven, credible yet luxurious clinic treatments and retail products for Feet, Hands, Nails & Legs.

Leading British Beauty Brand

Committed to Excellence for Feet, Hands, Nails & Legs

Margaret Dabbs® London is a leading luxury British beauty brand, founded in 2008 by Margaret herself. The brand is committed to the innovation of medical science and beauty and receives global recognition for its effective, results-driven, and luxurious clinic treatments and retail products for Feet, Hands, Nails and Legs.

The combination of podiatry-based medical excellence and beauty-based luxury ingredients delivers a collection of exquisite and beloved products and formulations – designed and produced in the UK – embodying the very essence of luxury and well-being.

Today, we operate twelve clinics across the UK and four internationally in Spain and the UAE. Our products are available at prestigious retailers such as John Lewis and Liberty London, in some of the most exclusive hotel and spa outlets in the world, throughout travel retail, and as well as on our official website. Bringing the luxury and effectiveness of Margaret Dabbs® London to a global audience. Our signature Medical Pedicure, in particular, has become a must-try experience, adored by loyal clients and celebrities.

Margaret continues to lead the brand, infusing her personal philosophy and passion into every product and treatment. She has redefined the beauty industry by elevating the care of feet and hands to the forefront of luxury wellness. In recognition of her contributions to business and podiatry, Margaret was honoured with an OBE in the 2023 New Year’s Honours List, celebrating her entrepreneurial spirit and the creation of a targeted wellness category within beauty.

In The Press:

Featured in The Guardian’s Top Ten Hand Creams – December 2021

Winner of the CEW award for Best New Hand or Foot Product in 2022