Velfrey Vineyard Voted Regional Winner for Wales Food Awards

Pembrokeshire’s Velfrey Vineyard Voted Regional Winner for Wales in the Great British Food Awards

Velfrey Vineyard in Pembrokeshire has been selected as the Regional Winner for Wales at the Great British Food Awards 2025.

Founded in 2014, the Awards celebrate the very best artisanal food and drink produce which Great Britain has to offer. The judging panel comprises some of the most acclaimed chefs, food critics and influencers in the country, and each product undergoes a rigorous judging process before the winners are crowned.

Making the announcement, the judges commented:

“This year’s Best Regional Winner for Wales is the outstanding Velfrey Vineyard, a shining example of the quiet revolution in Welsh winemaking. Nestled in the rolling hills of Pembrokeshire, Velfrey has swiftly established itself as one of the country’s most exciting producers, crafting wines that are elegant, expressive, and unmistakably rooted in their terroir. “We were particularly impressed by Velfrey’s bold innovation and sustainability credentials, with minimal-intervention winemaking and a clear focus on protecting the land for future generations. In just a few years, this small but ambitious vineyard has set a new benchmark for Welsh wine, proving it can stand proudly alongside the very best in Britain. “Velfrey Vineyard is not only putting Pembrokeshire on the wine map, but also raising the bar for Welsh food and drink as a whole.”

Velfrey Vineyard is situated just outside of Narberth and run by the Mounsey family. Owner Fiona Mounsey commented:

“We are quite overwhelmed by the honour of being voted regional winner for Wales and for the judges’ words. We have always aimed not only to produce the best quality wine from the cleanest Welsh grapes, but also to look after this beautiful corner of Pembrokeshire. So, to see our efforts to be sustainable recognised in such a prestigious competition is incredibly rewarding. Wales has an abundance of outstanding food and drinks producers, and to stand out as a regional winner is way beyond our expectations and makes the hard work and attention to detail worthwhile!”

The vineyard’s traditional method, PGI sparkling wine, Velfrey NV, was also recognised, winning a bronze medal in the awards.