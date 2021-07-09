Pembrokeshire by Nigel J Bevans

Pembrokeshire… we are always steady with holiday makers throughout the year with our summers being the favourite season to visit, but this year is set to be the busiest ever. Many of us will be choosing to holiday in the UK while we wait for restrictions to be lifted and we can safely travel abroad again. Until then our golden sands, turquoise seas and abundant wildlife will make a nice replacement and often more affordable getaway.

Last year gave our coast and its nature a chance to breathe a little, there was only a small timeframe when people could visit our most popular places which has left us all with a hunger to get back out there and make the most of our stunning and historic surroundings. I have certainly found an even greater appreciation for the outdoors and our surrounding area and feel a deep passion to protect the natural beauty all around us. I aim to capture Pembrokeshire in a way that shows how perfect it is, something which is up to all of us, locals and visitors to keep it that way.

My favourite scenes from Pembrokeshire (featured in this article) are this year going to be available as greetings cards / postcards and are available from my website together with the 2022 Pembrokeshire Calendar.