Over £800 Raised for Greenfingers at Quiz & Curry Night

The Old Railway Line Garden Centre, nestled in Three Cocks between Brecon and Hay-on-Wye, is thrilled to announce that they raised an amazing £813 at their Quiz & Curry Night on Friday, 20th March in support of Greenfingers charity. Just over £300 of this total came from the half-time raffle.

Retail & Event Manager, Mathew Lewis, expressed his gratitude, stating,

“We’re pleased to have raised yet another fantastic total and want to say a huge thank you to our local community for always showing up and helping us raise such a significant amount for an amazing cause. Your support truly makes a difference. We really enjoy hosting these events and hope those who attended had just as much fun.”

The event was a huge success, with locals enjoying an evening of trivia, delicious curry, and fundraising fun. The generous support from customers who participated in the quiz, purchased raffle tickets, and donated to the cause was key to reaching this fantastic total.

Greenfingers is dedicated to creating well-designed outdoor spaces in children’s hospices for life-limited children, providing them and their families with a peaceful and therapeutic environment to enjoy together.

The Old Railway Line Garden Centre is always looking for ways to support important causes through fundraising events. With more charity events in the pipeline, keep an eye on their website and social media for upcoming announcements.

For more information about The Old Railway Line Garden Centre and upcoming events, please call 01497 847055 or visit www.oldrailwaylinegc.co.uk.