Ottoman Storage Boxes from Periea

‘Gigi’ Large Ottoman Storage Boxes – 6 Drawers – Folds Flat

I am a massive fan of this company as I don’t know of any home that has sufficient storage, so it is Periea that came to my rescue! To find a company that helps you make the best use of limited space within your home and also makes your home tidier is amazing and certainly what most of us need.

Periea offer smart storage solutions that have been designed to make the best use of the limited space within your home, your bedroom, garage, shed and loft. With many storage boxes featuring multiple compartments, it is easy to sort your clothing and keep it organised, leaving you with more useable space in your wardrobe or closet. The total weight of this 6 drawer is just 8kg, making it easy to move around. But when you unfold this large storage ottoman do remember it has been certified to carry a maximum load of 280kg, so you’ll find it is more than sturdy enough to have full drawers and people sitting on them without causing any issues.

There are 6 storage drawers with this Periea ottoman, which is unusual as many other ottoman brands normally have just a single compartment, a few have 2 drawers but with the ‘Gigi’ there are six slide out storage bins, each measuring L33 x W23 x H15cm, plus there’s a handle. It is a well-thought out ottoman that folds into its own bench lid so it can also be stored away in a corner, on top of a wardrobe or under your bed when it is not needed.

You’ll find this Gigi ottoman works in any room in your home, whether you need it for extra storage, additional seating in any room, or perhaps in the bedroom to use as a dressing table seat and use the storage for all the electrics, hair dryer, straighteners or make-up etc, or maybe for shoe storage in the hallway to tidy up that area. I used this as extra seating when we had unexpected guests who stayed for lunch! You’ll also find it useful if you have a conservatory or for the children’s bedrooms as a toy tidy or get your books sorted. The uses you will find for this ottoman will be endless. But if you have a family member going off to University or moving out of the family home this would make their life much easier if they have their own storage.

So you’ll know by now that Periea organisers are my Number 1 brand for storage and organisation products, they have made me a much tidier person. As the company have over a decade of experience in helping their customers to simplify their homes and their lives, it is no wonder that Periea are the brand that I can trust to get it right! Please do check out their website to see the full range of storage solutions that are available.

Price: £34.99. You can save 15% when you spend £30 or more! Just enter code save15 at the checkout. (Not applicable to wholesale customers.)

Size: Length 78cm x Width 38cm x Height 38cm. (each drawer Length 33cm x Width 23cm x Height 15cm).

Colours: beige, brown, grey

Delivery: Free delivery to the United Kingdom! Order by 1pm for same day dispatch!

Visit: periea.com

‘Bibi’ Large Ottoman Storage Boxes – 4 Drawers – Folds Flat

This Ottoman 4 drawer is perfect for any room in your house to use as extra storage and seating, or to use as a shoe tidy in your hallway, as a dressing table seat in your bedroom and perhaps use for storing your cosmetics, hairdryers etc, or at the end of your bed for sheets and covers. I also found this size useful for extra seats when entertaining around the kitchen table and I’ve used it as a coffee table in the conservatory. You’ll also find them ideal for grandchildren or children’s bedrooms for their toys and books. If you have a family member going off to University this would make their life much easier if they have their own storage. The size has a Length of 60cm, Width 38cm and Height 38cm. The total weight is just 6kg, making it easy to move around.

This ottoman has also been Weight Load Tested and Certified at 280kg. So when you unfold this large storage ottoman, knowing it has been certified to carry a maximum load of 280kg, you’ll find that it is sturdy enough to have full drawers, plus people sitting on the top without any problems at all. Unlike other makers of ottomans who usually supply just a 2 drawer unit when you buy from Periea, you’ll have 4 slide out storage bins, each measuring L33 x W27 x H14cm and with a handle. It also folds into its own bench lid so it can also be stored away in a corner, on top of a wardrobe or under your bed when not in use.

Periea are definitely my Number 1 brand for storage and organisation products. With more than a decade’s experience in helping their customers to simplify their homes and their lives, that does explain why I am so impressed with this company. Do take a look at their website to see their full range of storage solutions!

Price: £29.99. You can save 15% when you spend £30 or more! Just enter code save15 at the checkout. (Not applicable to wholesale customers.)

Colours: beige, brown, grey

Weight: 6kg

Delivery: Free delivery to the United Kingdom! Order by 1pm for same day dispatch

Visit: periea.com