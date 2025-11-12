Olverum Gift Ideas

Procellular Defence Day Cream (Boxed)

I have a huge fondness for Olverum products and do hope you are aware of this wonderful brand as their range certainly works for me but also for Christmas gifting. So a new product for me was their Procellular Defence Day Cream which works to protect your skin, fortify your skin and allow your skin to glow – well that is all my boxes ticked from this one day cream. I worry about my skin ageing and am aware that daily stressors, pollution and UV exposure really do accelerate skin ageing so if you use this Olverum Procellular Defence Day Cream it will offer your skin more than just hydration and it should be your skin’s first line of defence.

Powered by an advanced Hyper-Antioxidant Complex, it harnesses the extraordinary potency of Astaxanthin—an algae-derived antioxidant, 6000 times more powerful than Ascorbic Acid, the basic form of Vitamin C, which prevents the formation of free radicals and oxidative damage. Reishi Mushroom and Cica (Centella Asiatica) strengthen your skin barrier, calm any irritation and provides lasting hydration. Add to this the aromatherapeutic notes of Cardamom, Bergamot, and Lavender to uplift your senses and bringing clarity and calm to your morning ritual. This lovely cream is lightweight, yet deeply nourishing, I loved that is has a fast-absorbing formula that primed my skin leaving it smooth, radiant and resilient.

Olverum Procellular™ Defence Day Cream is vegan and cruelty-free, free from artificial preservatives, fragrance and colourants, Silicone, Mineral Oil, Sulphates, Parabens, and animal derived ingredients.

Apply every morning to cleansed skin and massage in an upward motion. Follow with sunscreen for enhanced protection.

This will be a wonderful gift for someone special this Christmas or simply treat yourself!

Size & Price: 50ml/£70.00 | Visit: olverum.com | Free Delivery to UK mainland on all orders above £25.00

Procellular Renewal Night Cream (Boxed)

What a super way to get a deeper sleep and then awake and be able to enjoy your radiant looking skin. Night-time is when your skin undergoes its most intensive repair – regenerating, rebalancing and restoring, so it is important that you find a night cream that helps you achieve that. Olverum Procellular Renewal Night Cream enhances this natural process with cutting-edge actives that visibly renew your skin overnight. Surely this is what we are all looking for, a clever cream that works and improves the look of our skin whilst we sleep.

Infused with Xanthophyll, a bio-retinoid derived from Chlorella, this night cream boosts collagen production, enhances elasticity, smoothes the appearance of fine lines and evens your skin tone and also delivers all the benefits of traditional retinol but without any irritation. Niacinamide from Spirulina strengthens your skin barrier by improving hydration, whilst Rose of Jericho Extract – a botanical known as the ‘resurrection plant’ – deeply locks in moisture and reduces overnight water loss.

With a luxurious aromatherapeutic blend of Lavender, Roman Chamomile and Ylang-Ylang promotes relaxation, encouraging a deeper and a more restorative sleep whilst supporting your skin’s nocturnal renewal cycle. I am sure you’ll love waking up to smoother, firmer and a more luminous skin.

Olverum Procellular™ Renewal Night Cream is vegan and cruelty-free, free from artificial preservatives, fragrance and colourants, Silicone, Mineral Oil, Sulphates, Parabens, and animal derived ingredients.

Summary of how this night cream works:

Next-Gen Bio-Retinoid – Xanthophyll stimulates collagen production and visibly smoothes fine lines without sensitivity.

Barrier Reinforcement – Niacinamide and Spirulina fortify your skin’s resilience and moisture retention.

Deep Hydration – Rose of Jericho minimises water loss and replenishes skin overnight.

Aromatherapeutic Sleep Support – a calming blend of Lavender, Roman Chamomile and Ylang-Ylang promotes deep relaxation to give you a restorative night’s sleep.

Apply as the final step in your evening skincare routine. Massage into your face and neck, allowing the calming aroma to enhance your bedtime ritual.

Size & Price: 50ml/£80.00 | Visit: olverum.com | Free Delivery to UK mainland on all orders above £25.00

Bath Oil (Boxed)

This is one of my favourite bath oils and it is a crisis if I inadvertently run out of it! I love the wonderfully unique and luxurious aromatic blend of carefully selected essential oils which cleverly combine to ease stress and relax tension in both your mind and your body. Obviously it is a closely guarded formulation of natural plant extracts, each with their own traditional therapeutic properties but it promises you a truly meditative and uplifting experience to restore you back to your essential you. The 60ml is enough for you to have 12 baths, but it lessens my panic if I order one of their larger sizes.

Olverum Bath Oil is vegan and cruelty-free. Free from artificial preservatives, fragrance and colourants, Silicone, Mineral Oil, Petrolatum, Sulphates, Parabens, Triclosan and animal derived ingredients. It offers you a luxurious way to unwind, as it soothes your aching muscles, relieves stress and offers you a restorative sleep that can help revive a tired immune system. You’ll love how it envelopes you in its intoxicating fragrance, as Olverum Bath Oil is a sumptuous indulgence that leaves your skin silken, your mind calm and your body refreshed.

Run a warm bath to about 37˚C. Once at your preferred depth, add 5ml, about half a capful of Olverum Bath Oil. Before you immerse yourself into your bath, just agitate the water with your hand to disperse the oil. Then step in and enjoy.

As only a small amount of the concentrated formulation is needed, virtually all of the oil is absorbed by the skin, leaving no greasy residue in the bath after use.

Precautions: Consult a physician before use if you are pregnant, breast-feeding, or suffering from a medical condition. Avoid contact with eyes. If irritation occurs, discontinue use immediately. Keep out of reach of children. Use only as directed.

Size & Price: 60ml/£29.50 | Visit: olverum.com | Free Delivery to UK mainland on all orders above £25.00