Shropshire Union Canal Society May 2026 Work Party Report

“The normal work party pattern is three days over Friday to Sunday, but on this occasion, both Wednesday and Thursday were included to provide two days of preparation”. Said restoration project manager, Tom Fulda, “The primary activities were to finish profiling a sufficient length of channel for lining and blocking during the main work party and to prepare sufficient liners cut to length for a prompt start on Friday. In glorious sunshine, both objectives were achieved.”

The weather during the main work party was cooler, but with little wind. A few spots of dampness at times, but we dodged the worst which was overnight. So, near ideal conditions for laying large lengths of liner. By close of play on Saturday, another 60 metres of channel had been lined. An excellent turn out of volunteers on Sunday enabled the blocking to catch up with the liner. Placing riprap aggregate on the offside bank above the blocks was completed. As previously explained, there is no plant access to the offside bank so all material must be barrowed along the newly blocked channel and placed by hand. The riprap is covered with soil. Most of that was also completed and then reseeded. A really tidy result. The towpath side is much more accessible and will be completed next month using power barrows.