Community Groups Receive £10k to Support Bereavement Projects

Twenty projects across Wales have received grants of up to £500 to hold events or services that enable communities to support people through grief or ill-health.

£10,000 of funding was given to the projects which reached more than 500 people and included group sessions for bereaved children, creative workshops for those grieving the loss of loved ones through suicide and remembrance events for veterans.

The funding from Macmillan Cancer Support was delivered through Age Cymru in its role as secretariat of Compassionate Cymru. As well as directly supporting projects, the programme also brought organisations together to share, learn and grow their ability to support people through some of the toughest moments of their lives.

Though Age Cymru primarily works to support older people in Wales, the Compassionate Cymru funding was available to any charity or organisation that supported people of all ages through dealing with grief and loss.

Sandy Bear is a children’s bereavement charity based in Pembrokeshire, but operates across Wales, providing one-to-one and peer-group support to ensure children and young people are able to understand death, to fully express grief; and to manage loss in a positive way that equips them for life in future.

Through the funding, around 50 bereaved children across Wales were able to attend group sessions run by the charity, giving them a safe space to explore their feelings and process their grief with other children facing similar challenges.

Lee Barnett, C.E.O, from Sandy Bear, said the sessions not only provided immediate emotional support but also helped the charity reach more children.

“Children felt listened to, supported, and less alone in their experiences. Many reported increased confidence in talking about their loss, a greater sense of connection with others, and an improved understanding of their own emotions. For many children, this was their first opportunity to engage with specialist bereavement support in a structured, compassionate setting, which was invaluable.”

Kelly Barr from Age Cymru who managed the project, said:

“To lose a loved one is never easy, but for many people in Wales, they are trying to grieve while also dealing with profound personal or situational challenges. Whether that is mental health, financial or even just the circumstances of loss, where bereavement may be sudden or unexpected. “Thousands of children across Wales experience bereavement every year, and for them it can be a confusing and frightening experience, with many not knowing how to process the feelings they have or what life will look like for them after a loss. “That’s why we are so proud to have been able to work with our partners at Compassionate Cymru and Macmillan to help make such a difference across Wales. The variety of events, workshops and support systems that were empowered by this funding was wonderful to see, and of course they would be nothing without the fantastic people and organisations behind them.”

For more information about Age Cymru, you can contact your local Age Cymru office, call us on 0300 303 44 98, or you can go to www.agecymru.wales.