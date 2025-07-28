Old Railway Line Named Best Garden Centre at GCA Awards

The Old Railway Line Garden Centre has been named Best Garden Centre in the Midlands, Wales and The West at this year’s prestigious regional Garden Centre Association (GCA) awards, held at Pugh’s Garden Village Wenvoe.

The independent, family-run business – located in Three Cocks between Brecon and Hay-on-Wye – received six top awards, including:

Best Garden Centre

Best Customer Service

Ruxley Rose Award for Best Plant Area

Best Farm Shop

Best Indoor Lifestyle Retailer

Best Garden Products Retailer

The team also celebrated high placements across additional categories, including:

2nd Place in Outdoor Living, Catering, Indoor Plants, and Innovation & Creativity

in Outdoor Living, Catering, Indoor Plants, and Innovation & Creativity 3rd Place in Sustainability & Environmental Practices

Liam Cleary, Garden Retail Director, said:

“We’re absolutely thrilled to be named Best Garden Centre in the region. Our team works really hard to make sure every visitor has a great experience, so to be recognised across so many categories feels amazing. We’re especially pleased with this award after all the effort and investment that went into creating our new entrance and plant area earlier this year.”

Joe Aldworth, Marketing & Ecommerce Director, added:

“We’re so pleased to be recognised by the GCA again, especially after such a challenging but rewarding year. These results really highlight the variety and quality of what we offer – from our plant area and farm shop to the tearoom, pet department, restaurant, and gift deparment. It’s a real credit to our amazing team, who work so hard to keep standards high right across the board. And of course, a huge thank you to our loyal customers – everything we do is for them.”

The GCA represents over 200 of the UK’s leading garden centres and carries out annual, unannounced inspections across all member sites. Each centre is assessed on a wide range of criteria, including customer service, retail standards, plant quality, and environmental responsibility.

For more information about the Old Railway Line Garden Centre, please visit www.oldrailwaylinegc.co.uk or call 01497 847055.