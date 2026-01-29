Local Garden Centre Crowned Best in the UK

The Old Railway Line Garden Centre, located in Three Cocks between Brecon and Hay-on-Wye, is celebrating an outstanding night of success after being crowned ‘Best Garden Centre in the UK’ at the Garden Centre Association’s prestigious annual awards.

The winners were announced at the GCA’s Annual Conference, held at the Carden Park Hotel in Cheshire, as part of the association’s 60th anniversary celebrations. Alongside the top honour, the Old Railway Line Garden Centre also scooped awards for Best Farm Shop and Best Garden Products Retailer, while once again achieving Centre of Excellence status, placing it firmly within the Top 10 Garden Centres in the UK.

Peter Burks, Chief Executive of the Garden Centre Association, praised the winners, saying:

“We had a wonderful evening celebrating the very best of our industry, crowning our overall Champion of Champions alongside our Garden Centres of Excellence winners. Each of them has been recognised for their outstanding dedication to delivering excellence, and they are truly deserving of these fantastic awards.”

Liam Cleary, Garden Retail Director at the Old Railway Line Garden Centre, said:

“To be named Best Garden Centre in the UK is an incredible honour and something we are immensely proud of. Winning across multiple categories, including Best Farm Shop and Best Garden Products Retailer, is a real testament to the hard work, passion and commitment of our entire team. Achieving Centre of Excellence status once again reinforces our drive to continually improve and deliver the very best experience for our customers.”

The Garden Centre Association represents over 200 garden centres nationwide, with awards determined through a rigorous programme of unannounced inspections carried out throughout the year. These assessments cover all aspects of a garden centre’s operation, including customer service, retail standards, product range, and overall experience.

For more information about the Old Railway Line Garden Centre, visit www.oldrailwaylinegc.co.uk or contact 01497 847055.