At last, the sun is shining! Spring has sprung at White Castle Vineyard

Nicola & Robb gave a warm welcome to their visitors as Good Friday marked the opening of the season as the vineyard gates swung wide, welcoming visitors from far and wide.

They were also delighted to announce the release of their 2025 vintages: Gwin Gwyn and Siegerrebe — two beautifully crafted white wines now returned to White Castles wine listing.

These wines were recently showcased at 67 Pall Mall, London, to members of the trade and press within the wine industry.

Wine critic Matthew Jukes gave a superb review, stating:

“Robb and Nicola Merchant are inspirations to all who meet them. It was this couple who first got me hooked on Welsh wines, and this superb Siegerrebe is their finest to date.”

Vineyard and winery tours followed by wine tastings, continue to be loved by all.

Visitors are warmly invited to enjoy the excellent facilities and relax with a glass of wine in the comfort of their cellar door, with its beautiful views across the vineyard.

A new addition to the delicious light lunches they serve are Meze sharing boards perfect for pairing with your favourite wine.

And New for 2026, they are excited to introduce their Summer Supper Club. These special evenings will take place once a month on Thursday evenings from May through September.

Chef Mark of Sugar Loaf Catering has created five delicious seasonal menus to mark the occasion.

Tickets are available via our website: whitecastlevineyard.com/product/summer-supper-clubs/

In the winery, vintage 2025 red wines are currently ageing in barrel alongside vintage 2024 Pinot Noir Précoce — a splendid sight for visitors and a testament to the development of their wines. The winery experience has become a true highlight of the visitor offering.

If you haven’t yet visited White Castle Vineyard, let this be the reminder you need to book your vineyard and winery experience followed by a wine tasting.

Tours are available every Friday to Sunday, including bank holidays, at 11:30am and 3:00pm. Please note we also offer a deluxe vineyard and winery tour followed by wine tasting on the last Friday of every month at 3:00pm.

All information is available on our website: www.whitecastlevineyard.com