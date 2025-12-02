New Village Green Registered at Maes Glasfryn, St Davids

The Open Spaces Society, the leading pressure group for commons and greens in England and Wales, is celebrating the generosity of brothers Malcolm, Andrew and Stuart Gray, who voluntarily registered some of their land as a village green. This is at Ty Glasfryn (known locally as Maes Glasfryn) in the heart of the city of St Davids, Pembrokeshire, and it is thereby protected for ever for local people to enjoy.

The land comprises about 1.57 hectares of open grassland which the local community has started planting. Schoolchildren from Ysgol Penrhyn Dewi VA came out to plant trees with one of the landowners to celebrate this wonderful gift to the people of St Davids. The land contains a main field with hedgerows, new copses, meadow areas and paths, and a community orchard area with 52 fruit and nut trees. The intention is for this to become a nature haven with plenty of community access.

Jeremy Wadia from EcoDewi, a local environmental social enterprise, who helped with agreeing on the future of the new green says:

“We are delighted to have secured this land as a registered village green for future generations to enjoy. We should like to put on record our huge gratitude to the Gray brothers in providing this legacy where we hope to encourage nature, adding suitable features.”

Adds Helen Monger, a case officer with the Open Spaces Society: