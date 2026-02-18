New Green Hydrogen Forestry Project in Mid Wales

A new clean energy project in Devils Bridge, Ceredigion, has joined a growing portfolio of innovation activity supported through Growing Mid Wales, exploring how locally produced green hydrogen could help cut emissions in the forestry sector.

Led by Challoch Energy Ltd, the project will examine how wind power could be used to produce green hydrogen to replace diesel in forestry machinery and vehicles — supporting a sector that plays a vital role in the Mid Wales economy.

The project is being supported through Growing Mid Wales’ Whole System Research for Innovation and Decarbonisation (WSRID) programme, which forms part of the Welsh Government’s Climate Innovation funding. The programme supports applied research and feasibility studies that test low-carbon solutions in real-world rural settings.

Forestry is a major employer across the region, supporting around 14,000 jobs, but currently relies heavily on diesel-powered equipment. This feasibility study will explore whether locally generated renewable energy can provide a cleaner, practical alternative, helping reduce carbon emissions while strengthening the long-term resilience of rural industries.

The project will work closely with the Mid Wales timber transport group, which includes Natural Resources Wales, Ceredigion, Powys and Carmarthenshire County Councils, timber companies, hauliers and local stakeholders, to identify suitable locations for wind turbines and hydrogen production facilities. A strong emphasis will be placed on local ownership and community benefit, with the aim of keeping both energy generation and use within the region.

The Challoch Energy project is one of four clean energy initiatives currently being supported through the WSRID programme, each addressing different challenges facing rural Mid Wales. Together, the projects are exploring a range of practical solutions — from turning livestock slurry into renewable energy and nutrient products, to developing digital tools that support net zero planning on dairy farms, and piloting community-focused energy systems that improve local resilience.

Together, these initiatives are positioning the region as a living testbed for low-carbon solutions tailored to rural, agricultural and land-based economies.

In a joint statement, the Joint Chairs of the Growing Mid Wales Board, Bryan Davies, Leader of Ceredigion County Council, and Jake Berriman, Leader of Powys County Council, said:

“Through the WSRID programme, we are supporting practical, place-based solutions that respond to the needs of our rural economy while contributing to Wales’ net zero ambitions.”

If successful, Challoch Energy’s approach could provide a scalable model for more sustainable forestry — not only in Mid Wales, but across Wales — supporting Welsh Government net zero ambitions while unlocking new opportunities for rural growth.

The feasibility study will assess technical, commercial and regulatory considerations, alongside stakeholder engagement. Subject to outcomes, the project could progress to full-scale delivery in a future phase.

Dr Simon Minett, Managing Director of Challoch Energy Ltd, said:

“This project will help Mid Wales cut emissions, support jobs, and build a stronger rural economy by using wind power to produce hydrogen. Forestry is essential to the region, and we want to explore solutions that work in practice, not just in theory.”

The project is featured in an upcoming episode of Business News Wales’ Unlocking Mid Wales, a Growing Mid Wales podcast series exploring how clean energy innovation is being tested and applied across the region.

The episode brings together all four project leads to discuss the move from feasibility to prototype, why Mid Wales is well suited to real-world clean energy trials, and what success could look like as results begin to emerge from 2026 onwards.

Listeners can find the episode here: businessnewswales.com/growing-mid-wales-digital-discussions/