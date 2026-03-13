Special Storybook Celebrates Work to Help Rare Bird

A special book is helping preserve a tale of important farming support for an under-threat bird.

For the past two years, the Clwydian Range and Dee Valley National Landscape has been part of “Curlew Connections Wales,” a Curlew Recovery Wales partnership project working alongside Bannau Brycheiniog and the Game & Wildlife Conservation Trust (GWCT).

The initiative formed part of the wider Gylfinir Cymru programme, an all-Wales partnership dedicated to supporting breeding Curlew populations across the country, including in Denbighshire.

Funding from the Welsh Government through the Heritage Lottery Fund is coming to a close for the project but the National Landscapes team will carry on working to protect the rare bird in their area.

Since running the programme has helped strengthen conditions needed for curlew recovery by improving habitat management, enhancing monitoring and data collection, increasing local capacity for ecological action and building strong, trust-based relationships with farmers.

To mark the huge community support given to the project, project staff worked with author Peter Evans to provide a timeless capture of the work and dedication seen to give hope to the curlew.

A book called Sali and the Call of the Curlew has been published which charts the seasonal journey of the curlew on farmland from the perspective of a little girl called Sali and her farmer Taid. Sali follows Pegi the curlew, who returns each Spring to the farm and both their journeys to the next breeding season.

Local Curlew and People Officer Sam Kenyon created the background to the story from her experiences and author and volunteer to the project Peter Evans brought her thoughts to life with help from pupils at Ysgol Caer Drewyn, Ysgol y Waun and Ysgol Bro Dyfrdwy, alongside storyteller Fiona Collins.

The book shows the plight of the curlew but with her Taid’s help, Sali finds out how small changes can make a big difference, and the pair set out to try to make sure more chicks survive the breeding season on the farm.

Primary school children from Ysgol Bro Elwern and Ysgol Betws Gwerful Goch also helped bring the storybook to life by colouring the illustrations created from collaged paper by talented Community Engagement Officer Jillian Howe.

The book is also designed to be accessible for those with Dyslexia thanks to the font used to tell the tale.

Receiving an official launch at Llangollen primary school Ysgol Gymraeg Y Gwernant with the support of Denbighshire County Council Chairman Cllr Arwel Roberts, English and Welsh copies will be made available to Denbighshire libraries and schools that have helped support the project over the last two years.

Local Curlew and People Officer Sam Kenyon, who has led the project for the past two seasons, explained the book is a celebration of the hard work from everyone who gave a supporting hand to helping the curlews and engaged with the wider programme over the two years.