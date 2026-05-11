Mental Health, Wellbeing & Welfare Key for Safeguarding Manager

Mental health, wellbeing and welfare key for Safeguarding Manager who heralds support received during formative St John experiences

When Kerrie Aldridge reflects on her role overseeing safeguarding at St John Ambulance Cymru, she does not just carry policies. She carries the wisdom forged by her childhood.

Growing up facing enormous personal challenges, Kerrie discovered a community that saw her, believed in her and helped her build strength.

Today, she leads safeguarding across the charity, determined that others experience the same sense of belonging and protection she once found.

In a recent interview for the St John Ambulance Cymru podcast, Just in Case: Stories from St John, she explained:

“I’m responsible for safeguarding all of our volunteers, all of our staff, and all the members of the public who come into contact with our organisation.

“If anyone’s got a safeguarding concern, they submit a report to us. We review it, we may offer advice or put in a referral to the local authority.”

She added:

“I also provide a lot of wellbeing support, because I see that as important too. There are lots of issues in the UK at the moment around mental health and wellbeing, and we must provide that support.”

Kerrie’s journey with St John began at just five years old when she joined as a Badger, the youngest branch of the organisation. That weekly escape was far more than a hobby.

“I lived with a mother who had a really serious mental health condition, and it was tough growing up in that environment,” she recalled. “But my mum had been part of St John as a child, and she was keen for me to be involved. It gave me purpose, a place where I could go once a week, where I was just Kerrie the Badger, I wasn’t a young carer, I wasn’t that girl whose mum was unwell. “I developed first aid skills and made friendships that helped me build resilience. My Divisional Officers and Cadet Officers were incredibly supportive; they were really part of my life and almost safeguarded me themselves,” Kerrie says.

Those early experiences still inform her leadership. “I’m passionate about giving our young people what my leaders gave me. I understand what it’s like to grow up with challenges at home, so I want our leaders to be there for young people in the same way.”

Since joining the organisation in this role, Kerrie has introduced 10 Safeguarding Commitments, a clear, one-page pledge making it easy for everyone in St John Ambulance Cymru to understand and follow safeguarding standards.

She explained:

“I wanted something visible, something everyone could sign up to. “We’ve had safeguarding policies and training for a long time, but this was about capturing it in a way that was easy to see and remember. It’s about how we want people to behave, making sure they’re up to date with training, and ensuring anyone can report a concern without fear of reprisals.”

The launch of these commitments has already led to meaningful changes.

“We’ve seen more duty to report submissions, which means people are recognising and acting on safeguarding concerns,” Kerrie noted. “We’ve had members report incidents at large events like concerts, leading to people being safeguarded. Leaders have taken ownership, some have laminated the commitments and put them in response cars, others have had their whole division sign them.”

One of Kerrie’s ongoing goals is to shift how safeguarding is perceived.

“I’ve heard many times in different jobs, ‘Oh no, Safeguarding’s calling, something must be wrong.’ I want to change that narrative,” she says.

“Yes, people should report when something’s wrong, but they should also feel able to raise welfare concerns. I want people to feel seen, and to know we care about them.”

Looking ahead, she wants vigilance and kindness to go hand in hand. “Whether it’s a young person or an adult, if you notice a change in someone’s behaviour, ask them if they’re okay” she advised.

“We need to be confident our members and the people we treat are safe, and to act on any concerns we hear.”

She added:

“There’s always hope that things can change. You can achieve amazing things with a little bit of support. Things might be tough right now, but they won’t always be.”

For those considering a role in safeguarding, empathy and active listening are essential in her view, not just hearing, but truly listening.

“There’s a difference between listening and hearing,” she observed.

“And you’ve got to have passion. The people we safeguard are the experts in their own situations; we’re there to walk alongside them and support them.”

From a five-year-old Badger seeking refuge to a National Safeguarding Manager shaping culture across Wales, Kerrie’s story is proof of the transformative power of community, compassion and determination.

“I’m so proud of my team for trusting me and embracing the changes I’ve brought in,” she reflected. “Thank you for taking a chance on that little Badger who had a dream to be a social worker.”

If you are part of St John Ambulance Cymru, or you have a concern about the safety and well-being of someone you know, Kerrie invites you to reach out.

Whether you want to learn more about the safeguarding commitments or need to raise a concern, contact your safeguarding leads today. Safeguarding is everybody’s responsibility, and by speaking up, you could make all the difference.

Just in Case: Stories from St John is available on all major podcast platforms, including Spotify and Apple Podcasts, with new episodes set to release every month.

To listen via Apple Podcasts please visit: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/just-in-case-stories-from-st-john/id1830427277

To listen via Spotify please visit: open.spotify.com/show/05SXgJnpuJ2oX176hzSAcq

Feature image: Kerrie Aldridge explains how mental health, wellbeing and welfare fit into the important work of St John Ambulance Cymru’s Safeguarding Team.