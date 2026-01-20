More from Weleda

Wild Rose & White Tea Eye Cream (Boxed)

With its caffeine-based formula, this Smoothing Eye Cream reduces signs of fatigue. It also targets dark circles and puffiness whilst brightening your eye area. It is fragrance-free and is suitable for contact lens wearers. This soothing, anti-fatigue formula with revitalising Caffeine reduces fine lines and provides a fresh glow to your eye area. The organic Age Protect Complex with barrier-strengthening Wild Rose and antioxidant White Tea helps protect from environmental ageing. Apply a small amount of cream to your eye area each morning and evening and massage in gently. This eye cream is suitable for both vegans and vegetarians.

Hyaluronic Moisture Serum Drops (Boxed)

Transform your skincare with Weleda Hyaluronic Moisture Drops, formulated with concentrated natural actives for an instant hydration boost. This lightweight, gel-textured serum effortlessly blends into the skin, delivering intense moisture and a radiant, glowing complexion. Infused with Hyaluronic Acid and botanical extracts, it draws moisture into the skin, locking in hydration for a smoother, plumper appearance. Ideal for all skin types, this nourishing serum provides deep moisture and leaves your skin feeling refreshed, balanced, and visibly radiant.

Perfect for boosting your daily skincare routine, Weleda Hyaluronic Moisture Drops will help you achieve healthy, hydrated, and glowing skin all day long. Parfum Free Vegan

Apply 2-3 drops directly onto skin, or what I found easier was mixing with it my regular day cream.

Blue Gentian & Edelweiss Contouring Face Serum (Boxed)

This is a powerful cell-renewing Face Serum to immediately give you smoother feeling skin. It hydrates and brightens skin tone so skin pigmentation appears more balanced, wrinkles are reduced and you will see a visibly plumper, firmer, brighter looking skin. The Collagen+ Active Complex increases the skin’s plumpness, so your skin feels smoother and your facial contours appear sharper. The Serum is ideal for times when skin would benefit from an immediate moisture boost and ideal to layer under Weleda’s Day or Night Cream. Gently pat into clean skin on your face, neck and décolleté before day or night cream.