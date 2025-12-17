More from Australian Bodycare

Body Wash

This is a beautiful body wash that reduces body odour, smelly feet and spots, leaving your skin feeling refreshed and clean. If you are struggling with body odour, congested pores, or itchy, scaly skin then these issues can affect your confidence and comfort, but with the right care and right products, you can soothe and protect your skin every day. Trust Australian Bodycare for any skincare issues. This body wash offers an effective solution, inspired by nature, to help you manage these skin concerns. It is a gentle, yet powerful body wash that deeply cleanses your skin, removing impurities like dirt, excess oil and pollutants that can cause skin problems. Thanks to its active ingredient, 4-Terpineol, known from Tea Tree Oil, it helps protect against unwanted bacteria while soothing irritated and troubled skin.

I loved that this body wash removes dirt, bacteria and pollution as it leaves your skin feeling fresh and clean. It also helps reduce back acne, keratosis and itchy skin and combats body odour as it neutralizes unpleasant odours and leaves your skin feeling renewed. It contains nurturing ingredients: Coco-Betaine and Zinc PCA, which moisturise and protect your skin barrier. For optimal results, use this shower gel daily.

Australian Bodycare’s in-house skincare scientists have developed this product using nature’s best ingredients. 4-Terpineol, known from Tea Tree Oil, is renowned for its purifying and antibacterial properties. Allantoin soothes irritated skin, while Mentha Arvensis Herb Oil and Menthol provide a cooling sensation, leaving your skin feeling invigorated and refreshed after every wash.

Taken from their website:

At Australian Bodycare, we’ve been providing problem-solving skincare since 1992. With over 30 years of expertise, we ensure that each product is dermatologically tested, safe, and effective for all skin types. Plus, we stand by our products with a 100% satisfaction guarantee. If you’re not completely satisfied within 100 days, we’ll refund your purchase.

With such a guarantee from Australian Bodycare there isn’t a reason for not getting on board with this company and allow them to solve any skin issues your family might have and also to continue looking after their skin.

To use, start your shower or bath by thoroughly wetting your body with warm water. This will open your pores, allowing the gel to penetrate and cleanse more effectively, next apply the shower gel by squeezing a generous amount of the body wash into your hands or a washcloth. Then gently massage the gel onto your skin in circular motions, focusing on areas prone to spots, congestion, or itching, such as your back, shoulders, or chest. As you massage, the gel will create a luxurious lather, helping to remove impurities, excess oils, and bacteria. The shower gel contains natural 4-terpineol, known from Tea Tree Oil, to soothe irritated skin and provide a deep cleansing effect. Once you’ve cleansed your entire body, rinse off the gel completely with warm water. Ensure no residue remains, as this will leave your skin feeling fresh and revitalized.

Bonus Tip: For enhanced results, follow up with a moisturising body lotion after your shower to lock in hydration and keep your skin soft. If you experience frequent blemishes or congested skin, use this shower gel 1-2 times a day, paired with an exfoliating body scrub twice a week, to help prevent future breakouts.

Important Notice: Depending on the products you were using before, you may see overnight improvement. Skin can look immediately refreshed, healthier and renewed. Enhanced results will occur within 1–5 weeks and will increase and be maintained over time. If you don’t see results, you are eligible for a full refund. Experience the variants with Mint or Lemon Myrtle. Mint provides a soothing, cooling effect, while Lemon Myrtle adds a fresh citrus scent and additional moisturizing properties.

Australian Bodycare are also stocked by QVC so check out qvcuk.com for some great deals, speedy deliveries and also with QVC’s 60 day money back guarantee.

Body Cream Intensive Repair

This is a super cream, an intensive body moisturiser for damaged, very dry, itchy, or irritated skin. If your skin cracks and becomes very dry, it will be prone to new damage and so it is really important that you nourish your skin with an effective body cream to prevent skin problems. Australian Bodycare Body Cream is an intensive moisturiser that takes good care of your skin using the active ingredients Witch Hazel and Tea Tree Oil. Bacteria on the skin is never good as it can settle on cracked and dry skin which can then develop into skin problems. The content of natural Australian Tea Tree Oil in Body Cream maintains the healthy balance of the bacterial flora of the skin and promotes a healthy healing of damaged skin.

Ideally you should use this Body Cream twice a day on any dry, itchy, or damaged skin. Apply the cream with gentle and massaging movements on typically dry skin areas, such as elbows, knees, heels, and hands. You can use the cream as often as necessary, but it is suggested that you use it at least twice a day to get rid of the dry and irritated skin. It is quickly absorbed by the skin and therefore you don’t have a long wait to get dressed!

If you wish you can combine the use of the Body Cream with Body Lotion from Australian Bodycare, which also has a preventive effect on dry skin. Body Lotion is an everyday lotion that can be used on the whole body as a daily moisturiser.

To get the best results from your Body Cream apply it twice a day to the affected areas. Use gentle, massaging movements to work the cream into typically dry spots like elbows, knees, heels and hands. This helps the cream absorb better and ensures that your skin gets the maximum benefit from its nourishing ingredients. You can use the cream as often as needed, but twice daily is recommended for optimal hydration and relief from irritation.

Tip: For best results, apply the Body Cream right after your shower when your skin is still slightly damp. This helps lock in moisture and enhances the cream’s effectiveness.

Tea Tree Body Lotion

This body moisturiser is for those with for congested, scaly skin on the body, blemished skin, pimples or blackheads. If you are looking for a moisturising body lotion for daily use by the whole family, this Body Lotion is the perfect choice. It absorbs quickly and leaves the skin fresh and hydrated. Apply Body Lotion to the skin and pay special attention to the areas where the skin is dry or has blemishes. This Body Lotion can be used on the entire body and also on the face. However, the company would rather recommend the Face Cream for optimal face care as their Face Cream has been especially developed for blemished or dry facial skin.

If you have normal skin, then as a minimum, you should always apply Body Lotion after a shower or bath on slightly moist skin. Australian Bodycare recommend using the Body Lotion once a day if your skin is categorised as normal without blemishes and dry areas. But if you have dry or very dry skin, the company recommend using the lotion 2 times a day. Many people experience dry skin during the winter months and you can prevent itching and irritation by applying Body Lotion daily this will help you prevent damaged skin and dehydration.

If you use Body Lotion in combination with Body Wash and Body Scrub because you have blemishes and pimples on your body, you should apply the lotion 2 times a day.

The active and natural ingredient Tea Tree Oil counteracts unwanted bacterial growth on the skin and the cream is therefore good for the daily skin care if you have pimples on your back or elsewhere on your body. Body Lotion can also be used for daily care of psoriasis and eczema, as the cream relieves and prevents dry and very dry skin. Glycerin softens and retains moisture in the skin and makes the product suitable for both normal and dry skin.

Tip: For those extra dry spots like elbows, knees and feet, consider using a more Australian Bodycare’s intensive Body Cream to provide additional moisture and care.

Anti-Itch Spray

If you are suffering from itchy, irritated skin then this soothing spray provides speedy relief as it contains natural ingredients that will calm, soothe and cool your skin instantly. It has been dermatologically tested & is 100% vegan. Now there is no need for you to struggle with itchy and irritated skin, which can be so frustrating and uncomfortable, affecting your daily life. This is your solution. Inspired by nature, this product contains Lemon Myrtle Leaf Oil and Tasmannia Lanceolata Fruit/Leaf Extract, known for their calming and soothing properties. It is suitable for all skin types and it can be used on the whole body, including your face. The spray bottle makes it easy to apply.

To use just shake the bottle gently to ensure the ingredients are well mixed, then spray directly onto the affected area of your skin that feels itchy, irritated, or is stinging. Allow the product to air dry on its own, or gently massage it into the skin with your hands for quicker absorption. Use the spray as often as needed throughout the day for immediate relief. You can use the spray multiple times a day, whenever you experience itching or irritation. To enhance the effects of the spray, pair it with daily moisturising products, such as a gentle body wash and a nourishing body lotion, to keep your skin hydrated and minimise dryness.

A statement from our skin scientist:

This Anti Itch Spray was specifically developed to provide quick relief from itching and irritation. We harnessed the power of nature by including Lemon Myrtle Leaf Oil and Tasmannia Lanceolata Fruit/Leaf Extract, which are known for their soothing properties. This makes the spray a fantastic choice for anyone suffering from itchy skin.

We are confident in our products and offer a 100% satisfaction guarantee. Try our Anti Itch Spray today and experience the relief for yourself.

About Australian Bodycare:

Problem-Solving Skincare Since 1992. With many years of experience, our in-house skincare scientists and engineers have been developing effective solutions for all your skincare concerns. Natural & Effective Ingredients. Our products are crafted from natural, effective ingredients, are vegan, and dermatologically tested to ensure safety and efficacy. All our products and ingredients are inspired by nature.

Depending on the products you were using before, you may see overnight improvement. Skin can look immediately refreshed, healthier, and renewed. Enhanced results will occur within 1–5 weeks and will increase and be maintained over time. If you don’t see results, you are eligible for a full refund.

Why Look Anywhere Else?

With our 100% satisfaction guarantee, you’re always covered. If you’re not satisfied with the results of our products, we’ll refund your purchase — risk-free.