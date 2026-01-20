NFU Cymru Elects New President and Deputy President

Cardiff dairy farmer Abi Reader has been unanimously elected as the new President of NFU Cymru.

Supporting Abi in her new role will be livestock farmer Paul Williams of Nebo, Clwyd who was elected as the new Deputy President of the union.

The duo were elected at a meeting of NFU Cymru Council in Cardiff Bay on Tuesday 20th January.

New NFU Cymru President Abi Reader is a third-generation farmer, farming dairy, sheep and arable at Goldsland Farm in partnership with her parents and uncle in Wenvoe, just outside Cardiff.

A passionate advocate for promoting food and farming to the next generation and the wider public, Abi is a co-founder of the Cows on Tour movement and regularly engages with schoolchildren both on farm and in classrooms. A former NFU Cymru Wales Woman Farmer of the Year, she was honoured by the Queen with an MBE in 2019 for her services to agriculture.

Abi first became involved with NFU Cymru in 2012, taking up a vacancy for the position of NFU Cymru Vice County Chair just six months later. During her time in the union fold, Abi has served as NFU Cymru Glamorgan County Chair, NFU Cymru Dairy Board Chair and for the last four years has served as NFU Cymru Deputy President. Abi replaces outgoing NFU Cymru President Aled Jones, who decided not to stand for re-election after a long and distinguished career with the union.

Speaking on her aspirations for her time as President of NFU Cymru, Abi Reader said:

“I am honoured to have been elected as the new President of NFU Cymru by my farming peers. It is a huge responsibility leading our industry in a period of considerable change, but I am ambitious about the opportunities for Welsh agriculture in the years ahead. I’m also eager to build on the important work of our fantastic outgoing President Aled Jones and those who have gone before him. “This year sees the implementation of the long-awaited Sustainable Farming Scheme. NFU Cymru has been at the forefront of the scheme design process in recent years and although the scheme has transformed considerably since its early iterations, we still think there is work to do. I am committed to working with Welsh Government and partners across the industry to fine-tune this scheme where we believe change is needed. “In addition to the changing policy landscape, we also have considerable political change on the horizon with elections for the new look Senedd fast approaching. NFU Cymru is committed to working with the new Welsh Government and MSs across all parties to help realise our ambitions for Welsh farming and deliver the outcomes Welsh farmers need to drive their businesses forward.”

New NFU Cymru Deputy President Paul Williams farms beef and sheep at Cae Haidd, Nebo, near Llanrwst in partnership with his wife Dwynwen and their three children. Paul has been an active NFU Cymru member for over 20 years and has previously served as NFU Cymru Clwyd County Chairman. He was instrumental in the iconic display of 5,500 pairs of wellingtons laid outside the Senedd in 2023 to show the industry’s opposition to the Welsh Government’s Sustainable Farming Scheme framework at the time.

Speaking after his election, NFU Cymru Deputy President Paul Williams said:

“It is an honour to have been elected to this role within this great organisation. I can’t wait to work with Abi, the wider membership and NFU Cymru’s professional staff to deliver on the issues that matter most to farmers in Wales. As a father with children who are eager to pursue a career in farming themselves, I’m driven to ensure that the next generation is able to push this industry further forward. “The upcoming changes that we face politically and policy-wise are well documented, however there is also still the day job to be done. Ongoing issues such as bovine TB, the legislative burden of Welsh Government’s water quality regulations and concerns over milk price continue to trouble farmers across the country. “As farmers it’s so important that we speak with one strong, collective voice on these issues to deliver change, which is why the effective lobbying of NFU Cymru is so important. I can’t wait to play my part in this lobbying, whether that’s in Cardiff Bay, Westminster or further afield and doing everything I can to make a difference for farmers throughout Wales.”

Feature image: New NFU Cymru Deputy President Paul Williams and new NFU Cymru President Abi Reader