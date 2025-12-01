Men’s Hair Food from Glowwa

Glowwa are a new company to me but I am impressed that they have created an all-in-one supplement for men to help them achieve stronger and fuller hair. The capsules have been expertly formulated with natural bioactive ingredients to support the hair health and overall wellbeing for men. So often men get ignored and they need looking after too!

Taking two capsules a day will help men to support healthy hair growth and hormone balance. The capsule will also support digestive and prostrate health as well as supporting mood, focus and cognitive function. With key ingredients of: MSM, Saw Palmetto, Pumpkin Seed, Lycopene and Zinc.

This is a hair food for men to try and is such an easy way to get your hair back into a healthy state.

Size & Price: 60 capsules a 39 day supply/£44.99 | Visit: glowwa.com