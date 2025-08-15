Megan 1-Step Gel It’s Topless Nail Polish from Nails INC

This is most innovative formula to date from Nails INC. It’s called Topless and is their revolutionary 4-in-1 bottle that does it all! Yes it does! This nail polish combines every stage of your nail routine into one bottle, with a built-in base coat, treatment, colour, and top coat. Formulated with a bio-peptides and glass particles for a glossy chip-resistant at-home gel polish finish for up to 8 days of wear. This is your 1-step shortcut to nailing that perfect mani without having the expense and hassle of visiting a salon. This is your gel-like manicure at home.

Megan is a mushroom grey and very similar to one of my very favourite Nails INC colour, Porchester Square. In my world it is a classy colour that goes with everything.

It’s Topless can be easily and quickly applied for an immaculate, professional-looking finish. The patented, wide-hugging brush, exclusive to Nails.INC is the magic part as it has been cleverly and ergonomically designed to work with the shape of your nail bed and minimize the number of strokes required – now who doesn’t want that? The bottle cap also works as a built-in mani station to help you paint your nails more easily. It is also Vegan, cruelty free and quick drying.

Just apply two coats of It’s Topless to your nails and that’s the only step and your mani is done! Top tip: apply your favourite Nails.INC cuticle oil to keep your nails nice and nourished.

Whoever created It’s Topless is in my book a genius I cannot believe it is that easy to get a salon looking manicure.

Price: £8.99 is the regular price

Colours: 19 colours to choose from literally something for everyone

Visit: nailsinc.com