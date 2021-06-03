May We Meet Again by Paul Jasper

I always look forward to May, more so than ever this year as we cautiously regained our freedoms to see favourite places and friends again.

For me, May has always been a month of hope and promise. I enjoy the rapidly changing colour of trees as buds break free and young leaves progress to full leaf along with the fragrant blossom and its promise of summer and autumn fruit. I love the distant views through the trees and the photographic possibilities that this transitional time of the year allows.

Maybe my love of this time of year is in the genes too. My grandmother passed before I was born but she left letters sharing stories of her childhood recollections.

“We watched each year for the bluebells which grew profusely under the trees and glowed like a blue light. The sunlight slanting through the branches making it still more enchanting. I watched the lime tree every year. It was always first to appear and show its vivid new green against the others only just beginning to stir from their winter sleep. Leaning out of my bedroom window each early morning I surveyed the lovely view and slow awakening of my beloved trees”

