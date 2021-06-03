Menu
May We Meet Again by Paul Jasper
I always look forward to May, more so than ever this year as we cautiously regained our freedoms to see favourite places and friends again. 

For me, May has always been a month of hope and promise. I enjoy the rapidly changing colour of trees as buds break free and young leaves progress to full leaf along with the fragrant blossom and its promise of summer and autumn fruit. I love the distant views through the trees and the photographic possibilities that this transitional time of the year allows. 

Maybe my love of this time of year is in the genes too. My grandmother passed before I was born but she left letters sharing stories of her childhood recollections. 

“We watched each year for the bluebells which grew profusely under the trees and glowed like a blue light. The sunlight slanting through the branches making it still more enchanting. I watched the lime tree every year. It was always first to appear and show its vivid new green against the others only just beginning to stir from their winter sleep. Leaning out of my bedroom window each early morning I surveyed the lovely view and slow awakening of my beloved trees”

Many of my images are available as greetings cards or prints at www.pauljasperimages.co.uk
Photo Gallery
Caban Coch Dam in flow at Elan Valley, Powys on 19th May 2021
Llyn Dinas, Snowdonia
Early morning, fragrant bluebells at Llyn Dinas, Snowdonia
Llyn Clywedog
Llyn Clywedog on a bright May day looking north east
Coal Tit finds a fragrant perch on a late flowering cherry
Welsh ponies
Welsh ponies enjoying a rest stop and bite to eat near Llandrindod Wells
Bluebells
Bluebells prepare to give ground to the ferns on the Powys border
Craig Goch reservoir, Elan Valley
Craig Goch reservoir, Elan Valley in early May, ready for a top up from rain that will surely come
Garreg Ddu to Foel Tower, Elan Valley
Early morning across Garreg Ddu to Foel Tower, Elan Valley, Powys
Abersoch with a beautiful May sky above.
Abersoch with a beautiful May sky above. Boats and a sprinking of sand make for a serene scene
Welsh Blacks grazing among the bluebells on steep slopes near Dinas Mawddwy, Gwynedd
Early morning view across Llynnau Mymbyr
Early morning view across Llynnau Mymbyr to the Snowdon Horseshoe
Nantgwyllt Church, Elan Valley
Nantgwyllt Church, Elan Valley surrounded by bluebells late May
Dolgoch Falls nr Tywyn in Snowdonia.
Dolgoch Falls nr Tywyn in Snowdonia. Seconds later the heavens opened breaking a dry start to May
Badger Faced lamb keeps an eye on an unexpected photographer
Badger Faced lamb keeps an eye on an unexpected photographer
Blaen y Glyn waterfall
Blaen y Glyn waterfall at end of May in the Brecon Beacons
Craig Goch Dam
Craig Goch Dam overspilling at Elan Valley this May under a big blue sky
See my range of greetings cards and photographic prints at – www.pauljasperimages.co.uk
