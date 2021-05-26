‘Make Memories, Not Mess’ Urges Powys County Council

Powys County Council is calling on everyone to take responsibility for their own rubbish as they make the most of the county’s beautiful countryside and open spaces.

Across Wales, rates of litter have increased as Covid restrictions have eased, and the weather has improved. The actions of a small minority have had a negative impact on everyone’s enjoyment of nature. They have also put more strain on council workers who have worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic to keep open spaces clean and safe while maintaining other essential services.

Powys County Council has joined forces with Keep Wales Tidy and all other local authorities in Wales to encourage people to do the right thing while they make the most of the spring weather. To stop bins filling up and overflowing, everyone is being urged to take their litter home and dispose of it there.

Cllr Heulwen Hulme, Cabinet Member for Recycling and Waste, said:

“We are delighted to work together with Keep Wales Tidy and all the other Welsh local authorities to tackle the problem of littering across Wales. “This anti-social behaviour of a few irresponsible individuals can be a real blight on our countryside which not only impacts on the beauty of our local communities, but also has devastating effects on our environment and wildlife. “It is really important that whilst out and about, enjoying the great outdoors, we all take responsibility for our own litter, which means disposing of it correctly in a litter bin or at home. “Members of the public are urged to report any incidences of littering which they witness to the council’s waste awareness and enforcement team.”

The campaign is being run as part of Caru Cymru (a Welsh phrase meaning ‘Love Wales’) – an inclusive movement led by Keep Wales Tidy and local authorities to inspire people to take action and care for the environment.

Caru Cymru has received funding through the Welsh Government Rural Communities – Rural Development Programme 2014-2020, which is funded by the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development and the Welsh Government.

Litter has a significant and far-reaching impact on our communities. Keep Wales Tidy has identified that when areas are uncared for it makes people feel unsafe, it affects social cohesion, the sense of pride in communities, stifles economic growth and tourism.

Keep Wales Tidy Chief Executive Lesley Jones said:

“We’ve all missed our favourite places during lockdown. As we head back out, it is essential that our precious parks, green spaces and beaches are kept clean and safe for everyone to enjoy. “Every person has a part to play. It is not acceptable to expect somebody else to pick up the rubbish that you create. “When you’re out, make memories, not mess – if bins are full, take your rubbish home.”

To find out more visit Keep Wales Tidy’s website www.keepwalestidy.cymru/caru-cymru