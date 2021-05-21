Spring Clean Cymru: the million-mile litter picking mission

During the past 12 months and more, our outdoor spaces have mattered to us more than ever. They have been a sanctuary during challenging times, and from 28 May – 13 June 2021, we will be calling on our community of #LitterHeroes to show some love for those special places that helped us though lockdown.

Spring Clean Cymru is part of the Great British Spring Clean delivered across the UK in collaboration with Keep Britain Tidy, Keep Scotland Beautiful and Keep Wales Tidy.

Together we are calling on everyone to get outside, pick up litter and help collectively walk a million miles as we show some love for our environment – and ourselves. Because what’s good for our environment is good for our mental and physical health too.

Why a million miles?

If the average person walks a mile in twenty minutes, in an hour’s lunch break you could travel three miles. If 250,000 people across the UK pledged to pick up litter for an hour and twenty minutes each, together we would have travelled a million miles collecting litter – that’s the distance to the Moon and back, twice.

Keep Wales Tidy are asking you to let them know how many minutes and hours litter picking you’re pledging for Spring Clean Cymru. These will be converted into miles with the hope that, come summer, we can all enjoy a cleaner, greener, litter-free environment.

“It seems that, more than ever, people are recognising just how important a clean and safe environment is to their health and well-being. There’s also been a real sense of frustration at the increase in litter since restrictions have eased, much of which could easily have been recycled.” says Cllr Heulwen Hulme, Cabinet Member for Recycling and Waste. “Spring Clean Cymru is a chance for us all to take a stand and declare that litter is not acceptable. “We know how much Powys communities care about the environment in our beautiful county, so we are delighted to be joining forces with Keep Wales Tidy again this year in a bid to encourage residents to join in with the Spring Clean Cymru campaign and enjoy walking those miles at the same time.”

As with last September’s clean-up activities, 2021 Spring Clean Cymru will be a bit different from the usual clean-up campaigns. To make sure everyone stays safe and well, we’re encouraging individuals and households to clean-up the streets, verges and parks on their doorstep.

How to get involved:

Organise a private clean-up for your household in your local area Pledge to do your own individual clean-up. Let Keep Wales Tidy know how many minutes you spent on our clean-up mission, who will then convert it into miles to add to the million-mile accumulator.

For more information on Spring Clean Cymru and how to get involved safely, please visit www.keepwalestidy.cymru