Magnesium+ Advanced from FutureYou Cambridge

You might be wondering just what is Magnesium+ Advanced and why would you I need it? Well I was unsure too but learnt this is the advanced magnesium bisglycinate buffered formulation that enhances absorption and allows magnesium to stay in your body for longer. It has been designed to support your energy levels, your physical and mental wellbeing and also helps with your sleep. Magnesium+ Advanced is the most bioavailable magnesium formulation that FutureYou have created to date. It is up to four times easier to absorb than standard magnesium oxide, which is really important, otherwise why are you bothering taking magnesium tablets?

These tablets use magnesium bisglycinate buffered, which is in a chelated form and where the magnesium is bound to glycine molecules. These tablets are really clever as they mimic how magnesium is found in plants and food which means that they improve both absorption and retention in your body. Well that certainly makes sense to me as I’ve already said that if your body cannot absorb magnesium and retain it, it is a waste of your time and money.

Magnesium is an important and essential mineral that contributes to reduced tiredness, fatigue, as it supports muscle and nerve function and also helps maintain normal bones and teeth. It is one of the most bioavailable forms of magnesium, thanks to the glycine, which helps magnesium to go through the ‘VIP’ amino acid gate. Magnesium+ Advanced is a perfect partner to keep you energised and I couldn’t believe the difference even three weeks into the 4 week course. I took two capsules per day in the evening, but if morning works better for your life-style then that’s ok too. You can take it without or without food. I found putting them by my toothbrush reminded me each night to take two tabs. I was also pleased that these capsules are vegan too.

I have always felt overwhelmed when looking for any supplements as there is so much to choose from and if I am honest, I now wonder about the quality – or not – that I have purchased in the past. This time I checked out FutureYou’s comprehensive website and it was so informative which made me feel confident in choosing FutureYou to purchase from. FutureYou are a company that are experts in the science field and knowing my wellbeing – and yours – is their objective, ticks all my boxes.

Size: 56 vegan capsules which is a 28 day supply with 2 tabs a day.

Price: £18.00 for a one off purchase price.

Visit: futureyouhealth.com

