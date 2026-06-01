Local Talented Trainees Power the Success of Accountancy Firm

Local talented trainees are the lifeblood of rural accountancy firm, Ashmole & Co, which has offices throughout south and west Wales. Mia Harries, from Gorslas, recently started with the Ammanford team as a Trainee Accountant after completing her A Levels.

Ashmole & Co is committed to supporting its local communities by employing local talent, from trainee accountants to customer services, every member of the team is sourced from within the region.

Mia joined Ashmole & Co after gaining her A Levels at Ysgol Gyfun Gymraeg Maes Y Gwendraeth. She is now studying for her final exam of AAT level 2 with Coleg Sir Gar as part of the traineeship with Ashmole & Co.

As a Trainee Accountant, day to day, Mia completes various tasks relating to preparing accounts, VAT and tax returns for clients including local businesses, sole traders, partnerships and limited companies.

Laura Craddock, Partner in the Ammanford Ashmole & Co office, said,

“It is important as a profession that we help nurture the next generation of professional accountants. Trainee staff members are the lifeblood for the future success of our firm. We are a local business and our commitment to sourcing local talent stems from our belief that the success of our business is closely tied to the well-being of the community around us. By hiring locally, we can help build a more robust and resilient economy.”

During her spare time Mia enjoys playing netball and walking. When she isn’t studying for her AAT exams, she enjoys camping and spending time with her family and friends.

Mia said,

“I’m grateful to Ashmole & Co for giving me this opportunity as a trainee. I was fortunate to be able to gain work experience for one day a week with the firm while I was doing my A Levels and that influenced my decision to pursue this career. It is very rewarding to be able to learn new things at college and implement them while in the office.”

Ashmole & Co are one of the largest chartered certified accountants in south Wales. The rapidly expanding and modern firm often has job opportunities for enthusiastic individuals both qualified and non-qualified within the organisation. If you feel you have the qualities to be part of the team at Ashmole & Co, please email, with your CV attached, to AshmoleHR@ashmole.co.uk. Alternatively, apply for a specific vacancy listed on the website: www.ashmole.co.uk

Feature image: Mia Harries